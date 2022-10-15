 Skip to main content
CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame | Paraclete

Neill inducted into CIF-SS Hall of Fame

Paraclete coach, AD honored on Wednesday

MERISA JENSEN/Valley Press

LONG BEACH — Paraclete softball coach Margaret Neill, who retired from teaching and being the athletic director earlier this year, was inducted into the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame during a luncheon on Wednesday at The Grand in Long Beach.

Neill was one of 13 coaches inducted in the 2022 class.

