Neill inducted into CIF-SS Hall of Fame

LONG BEACH — Paraclete softball coach Margaret Neill, who retired from teaching and being the athletic director earlier this year, was inducted into the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame during a luncheon on Wednesday at The Grand in Long Beach.
Neill was one of 13 coaches inducted in the 2022 class.
“It’s humbling and it’s amazing,” Neill said. “I’m appreciative of all the hard work, so it’s nice.”
According to the Southern Section guidelines, nominees to the Hall of Fame must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct, moral character and carry the endorsement of their league or association where appropriate. The Hall of Fame Recognition Award is for exemplary accomplishments of a long and distinguished career in interscholastic athletics.
With Neill’s many years of service at CIF and Paraclete, as well as her coaching success in softball and volleyball, it was inevitable that she would one day join the Hall of Fame.
She was one of the first woman athletic directors in the Southern Section, earning the position from then-administrator Cleo Martinez in 1984. She retired from the position in June after 38 years.
“I’m thankful for that, because he had the guts to name me the AD and women didn’t exist in that position,” Neill said. “It was really cool that he had trust in me to do that. I can’t thank him enough.”
She also spent 37 years as league representative to the CIF-SS council, 43 years on the CIF-SS volleyball advisory committee and 35 years on the CIF-SS softball advisory committee.
She said she was one of just three women on the CIF-SS council in 1985.
In March of this year, Neill earned her 800th victory. She currently sits at 813-248-5, which is the second-most softball wins for a coach in Southern California. The other coach, Jim Liggett of Belmont Carlmont, coached from 1976-2016 and retired with 1,009 wins.
She also led the softball team to back-to-back CIF-SS championship wins in 2015 and 2016 and has six runner-up plaques. She has one CIF-SS championship in girls volleyball.
“I know how long I’ve been there, but in terms of (my accomplishments) you go, ‘Oh yeah, that happened,’” Neill said. “It’s been so long ago, so that’s cool (to hear the accomplishments).
Neill started coaching her younger sister’s softball when she was 14 and had her own team when she was 16. She coached at Paraclete while attending Antelope Valley College, and was gone for two years while she matriculated at California State University Northridge, where she helped start the softball team from 1977-78. She came back to Paraclete in 1979 where she started coaching as the junior varsity coach for girls basketball and an assistant softball coach. In 1980, she was the head coach of the softball, girls volleyball and girls basketball varsity teams.
Through all her personal accomplishments, though, she is most proud of bringing new sports to Paraclete.
“I look back and I think, oh, I helped start the boys and girls soccer teams at school, boys volleyball at school and the girls tennis team back again,” Neill said. “It’s nice to be able to get more kids involved. Boys volleyball and boys soccer have been very successful and I’m really happy about that.”
Neill received a glass award with her name and Hall of Fame recognition in it and a silver certificate. She also received the Gold Life Membership Pass, which will admit her to any athletic event conducted by the CIF-Southern Section or one of its member schools, which is what she really wanted.
“I can get into any game I want to,” Neill said. “That’s a nice thing.”
She had two of her five sisters — Marsha Neill and Michele George — and a brother-in-law, Galen George, with her for the ceremony, along with longtime Paraclete colleagues and good friends Debbie Stevens and Rick McGuire, who nominated her for the award.
Her other sisters live in Northern California, Texas and Florida, so they couldn’t make it.
“I’m sure they would have liked to have come, but they weren’t able to come,” Neill said. “But it was cool that Marsha and Michele were there.”
Stevens, who used to coach with Neill, and McGuire, who took over as athletic director this year, made sure to get the paperwork. Stevens also helped her write and record a thank you message and send pictures to be included in a video that was shown at the ceremony.
“I would also like to thank Debbie Stevens and Rick McGuire, for bringing this all about and for being great friends,” she said in the video.
Neill also wanted to thank all of the coaches and athletes she has worked with over the past 43 years.
“To all my coaches that worked for me, they made my life easier,” she said. “They did a good job. I appreciate all the work that they have done and still continue to do to work with the kids and do a good job. It made my job easier as the AD. And the athletes, for sure. It’s fun.”
Since the ceremony, she has had several people reach out to congratulate her on the honor.
“I’ve had some people find out, I’m not sure how, and wish me well,” Neill said. “That’s the nice part, because kids I’ve coached and people that I’ve known for a long time are congratulating me. That’s kind of cool.”
While Neill has retired from teaching and being the athletic director at Paraclete, she still substitute teaches and is still the softball coach, at least for this year.
“I think year by year,” she said about the decision to continue. “It mostly depends on how my knees are going to hold up, I think. I enjoy this group of girls on the softball team. They’re good, they work hard. So, as long as I keep enjoying that, I will keep doing that, I’m sure.”
