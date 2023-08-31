Volleyball Nebraska Celebration

Associated Press

A world record number of fans watch Nebraska take on Omaha in a women’s college volleyball match, Wednesday, in Lincoln, Neb.

 

 CHRIS MACHIAN

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s fight song begins, “There is no place like Nebraska.” When it comes to volleyball, those words never rang more true than Wednesday night.

The Cornhuskers laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for their volleyball match against Omaha.

