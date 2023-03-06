 Skip to main content
College Football | NCAA Rule Changes

NCAA's proposed rule changes a good start, Kirby Smart says

Associated Press

Officials measure for a first down during an NCAA college football game between USC and BYU, Sept. 14, 2019, in Provo, Utah. College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety, with a tweak in clock operating procedures likely the first step. A proposal to let the game clock continue running when a team makes a first down, except in the last two minutes of a half, has broad support.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says proposed changes to clock operating rules shouldn't significantly impact college football games next season, but he called them a good first step to reducing the number of plays in the name of player health and safety.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. Since 1968, the clock has stopped on a first down until the referee gives the ready-for-play signal.

