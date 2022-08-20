INDIANAPOLIS — College football players penalized for targeting can have part of their punishment appealed, players faking injuries to stop the clock might not get away with it like they used to and blocking below the waist has been restricted further.

All are among the changes that will go into effect this season, which starts with 11 Bowl Subdivision games Aug. 27.

