Turns out the top four teams left out of March Madness won’t have their bubbles burst quite yet.
Under a contingency plan released Thursday by the Division I basketball committees, those four at-large teams that don’t make the original field in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments will be placed in order and serve as the replacement teams should any conference with multiple bids have a school that is unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues.
If the tournament begins without any withdrawals, the four would still be eligible to compete in the NIT.
The contingency plan only applies to the short period between the announcement of the brackets — March 14 for men and March 15 for women — and the start of games later that week. Once a tournament begins, any team whose opponent is forced to withdraw would automatically advance to the next round.
If there are COVID-19 issues with a qualifying school leading up to the NCAA Tournament selection, conferences get to designate a replacement team and it will be seeded in the bracket based upon its own body of work.
‘Black box’ in Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck
DETROIT — Investigators who are looking into the rollover crash that injured golf legend Tiger Woods will rely heavily on data stored in the Genesis SUV he was driving to figure out what happened.
The 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed “black boxes” after more sophisticated recorders in airplanes. They store a treasure trove of data for authorities to review.
There aren’t any U.S. regulations requiring the boxes, but the government does require the recorders to store 15 data points including speed before impact and whether brake and gas pedals were pressed.
The regulations don’t cover new partially automated systems that can control speed, brake, and steer cars on freeways, and they don’t address cameras and radar used in those systems. But some vehicles store some of the new systems’ data.
Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes. The county sheriff said Woods was not drunk and was driving alone in good weather when the SUV hit a raised median, went across oncoming lanes and rolled several times. The crash injured his right leg, requiring surgery.
It’s not clear how much of the crash Woods recalls, but the black box data should be able to fill in gaps.
MLB’s Reds cleared to welcome about 12,700 fans
The Cincinnati Reds have been cleared to have around 12,700 fans at Great American Ball Park for games this year.
The team made the announcement Thursday after the state of Ohio said sports teams can allow up to 30% of capacity of their venues for games beginning April 1, which happens to be the day of the Reds opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fans will be physically distanced and be required to wear masks. Ticketing will be all digital, and concession and merchandise stands will be cashless.
Simpson, Fitzpatrick lead WGC; Johnson, DeChambeau struggle
BRADENTON, Fla. — Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the Workday Championship. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau ran up some big numbers.
Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 at The Concession in the World Golf Championships event moved from Mexico to Florida because of COVID-19 circumstances.
Simpson birdied the par-4 15th and 16th and par-5 17th. The 2012 U.S. Open champion won twice last season and has seven PGA Tour victories.
Fitzpatrick had a bogey-free round. The Englishman has six European Tour titles.
The top-ranked Johnson had two double bogeys in a 77. DeChambeau and Bubba Watson also shot 77, with DeChambeau making a triple bogey on the par-4 16th.
Brooks Koepka was a stroke out of the lead at 67 with Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Koepka won the Phoenix Open this month for his eighth PGA Tour title.
Sorenstam returns with a lot more stress, fewer birdies
ORLANDO, Fla. — Annika Sorenstam doesn’t remember golf being this difficult.
She still managed plenty of smiles Thursday when the most dominant player of her era played her first LPGA Tour event in more than 12 years. With one birdie and one bad hole, Sorenstam had a 3-over 75 in the LPGA Gainbridge on her home course at Lake Nona.
“It seems a little bit more stressful, this kind of golf,” she said.
Sorenstam was 10 shots behind another Lake Nona member, Lydia Ko, who opened with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead.
But then, this week isn’t about Sorenstam adding to her 72 career victories or even starting a comeback at age 50. The LPGA Tour came to her home course and she wanted to play.
NCAA hands South Carolina 2-year probation for ex-assistant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s men’s basketball program was placed on probation for two years by the NCAA on Thursday for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a sports agent.
The NCAA’s decision put an end to South Carolina’s role in the college basketball corruption case that began in 2017.
The Gamecocks largely avoided more serious penalties like a postseason ban for what the NCAA deemed a Level I infractions case. South Carolina coach Frank Martin was not named in any NCAA allegations.
NBA suspends Wolves’ Beasley 12 games for felony gun threat
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA for his recent guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence.
The league announced Thursday the punishment, which will begin with Minnesota’s game Saturday at Washington. Beasley is eligible to return March 27 against Houston.
Beasley, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging a career-best 20.5 points.
He was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident, when he pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour. Police later found weapons and marijuana in the home.
As part of Beasley’s plea deal, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after his season is over; COVID-19 precautions could require the county to release him on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.
Olympics gymnastics coach kills himself after being charged
LANSING, Mich. — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar killed himself Thursday, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them, authorities said.
John Geddert was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing. His body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, according to state police. No other details were immediately released.
“This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Nessel earlier announced that Geddert was charged with two dozen crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise. The charges were the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar, a former Michigan State University sports doctor now in prison.
Geddert, 63, was head coach of the 2012 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. He was long associated with Nassar, who was the Olympic team’s doctor and also treated injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert’s Lansing-area gym.
Among the charges, Geddert was accused of lying to investigators in 2016 when he denied ever hearing complaints about Nassar. But the bulk of the case against him involved his gym in Dimondale and how he treated the young athletes whose families paid to have them train under him.
The charges against Geddert had “very little to do” with Nassar, said Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark.
MLB’s Indians aim for 10,000 fans at April games
The Cleveland Indians plan to have 10,000 fans inside Progressive Field for home games in April.
The team announced Thursday they’re hosting 30% percent of capacity at their downtown ballpark, which was off-limits to fans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indians said ticket availability will be determined monthly until the ballpark can be at capacity — roughly 35,000 fans.
The AL team has been working with the Cleveland Clinic on health and safety protocols. Tickets will be sold in pods to ensure social distancing and fans will be required to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking while in their ticketed seats.
Gates will open an hour before first pitch.
Boston sports arenas to open for fans starting March 22
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and Bruins will be able to play in front of a limited number of fans starting March 22, and the Red Sox could host more than 4,500 fans at Fenway Park on opening day.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that Massachusetts was moving to Phase IV of its coronavirus reopening plan, which will allow large indoor and outdoor arenas and ballparks to admit up to 12% of capacity.
“Opening day is in our near future,” Lt. Gov. Karen Polito said at a news conference in Salem.
The Bruins and Celtics shut down their 2019-20 seasons last March when the pandemic reached the U.S. and finished up on the road in “bubble” environments established by their leagues. Their 2020-21 seasons began this winter in home arenas but without fans.
Official injured after buzzer of Rutgers-Michigan State game
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Official Angie Enlund was hurt at the end of the Rutgers-Michigan State women’s basketball game Wednesday and taken to a hospital.
After the final buzzer, Rutgers player Tekia Mack was heading back to the Scarlet Knights bench when she inadvertently ran over Enlund at center court, hitting her hard.
Enlund was on the ground for a few minutes and taken off on a stretcher. She did have mobility and movement of her extremities and went to a hospital to be further evaluated.
A Michigan State spokeswoman said Enlund would be kept overnight at the hospital with a concussion but that she had no fractures.
“I know she was unconscious for a period of time,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “They took her in an ambulance, but it’s a very scary and serious thing. She hit very, very hard. She hit her head really hard, so I would just pray for her and her family and hope that she is going to be OK.”
Gobert, Clarkson lead Jazz to 114-89 rout of Lakers
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points and the Utah Jazz routed the Los Angeles Lakers 114-89 on Wednesday night.
Gobert also had nine rebounds for Utah (26-6), which won for the 22nd time in its last 24 games — with 20 of those victories coming by double-digits. Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, Mike Conley had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Donovan Mitchell finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.
LeBron James scored 19 points and Montrzel Harrell added 16 to lead the Lakers (22-11), who lost their fourth straight and fifth in six games.
Petersen helps Kings beat Blues 2-1 for 6th straight win
ST. LOUIS — Alex Iafallo and Andreas Athanasiou scored in the second period to send the Los Angeles Kings past the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
Cal Petersen made 35 saves, improving to 3-0-1 in his last four starts.
Oskar Sundqvist scored late in the third for the Blues, who fell to 1-5-1 in their last seven home games.
Iafallo put Los Angeles ahead at 10:24 of the second. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington couldn’t corral a shot by Dustin Brown, and Iafallo took advantage by knocking in the rebound.
The Kings made it 2-0 at 16:08 when Athanasiou scored on a wrist shot, beating Binnington to his glove side.
Coyotes rally from 3 down to beat Ducks 4-3 in shootout
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak each scored in a shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit for the second straight game to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Wednesday night.
Arizona came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Anaheim 4-3 in a testy, fight-filled game Monday night.
The Ducks had a three-goal lead in the second period of the rematch on goals by Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura.
The Coyotes again revved it up late, pulling within 3-2 on goals by Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun less than two minutes apart in the third period. Phil Kessel tied it with 3:21 left in regulation, then Anaheim’s Ryan Miller and Arizona’s Adin Hill traded spectacular saves seconds apart in overtime.
Citing bad back, Rafael Nadal out of Rotterdam tournament
Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week’s hard-court tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands, because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.
Nadal’s withdrawal from the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament was announced Thursday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a series of posts on Twitter that he “found a temporary solution that allowed me to play without pain in the second week” of the Australian Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets.
But, one of Nadal’s tweets said, “Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they’ve advised not to play this upcoming week. I was really looking forward to coming back to Rotterdam and The Netherlands since it’s been a while (since) I played there.”
The second-ranked Nadal would have been seeded No. 1 in Rotterdam. Instead, third-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, will take the top spot in the seedings.
If Medvedev reaches the final in Rotterdam, he would replace Nadal at No. 2 in the rankings, according to the ATP Tour. That would allow Medvedev to become the first man other than Nadal, Djokovic, Roger Federer or Andy Murray to be in the ATP’s Top 2 since Lleyton Hewitt was second to Federer in July 2005.
Tommy Gainey shoots 65, leads PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Tommy Gainey birdied five of the last seven holes at breezy Grand Reserve for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.
Gainey, the 45-year-old from South Carolina who won his lone PGA Tour title in 2012, had a one-stroke lead over local favorite Rafael Campos, Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu.
“It’s windy. It’s Puerto Rico,” Gainey said. “I’m just glad that it’s 80 degrees outside, because back in South Carolina, all it is, is 40 degrees and raining. So, I’m just glad to be in some hot weather. Wind, I can deal with. But I just hit it really good today.”
The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Florida. The winner will get into the PGA Championship in May but not the Masters in April.
Thierry Henry resigns as coach of Montreal in MLS
MONTREAL — Thierry Henry has resigned as coach of Montreal in Major League Soccer after one season on Thursday.
“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision,” Henry said in a statement. “The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally. Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children.
“Unfortunately, due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the U.S. again for several months, (this year) will be no different. The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids. Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London.”
The 43-year-old former World Cup champion with France became Montreal’s coach in November 2019. His team had eight wins, 13 losses and two draws in the pandemic-shortened season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
Montreal lost to New England 2-1 in the postseason play-in round, its first playoff appearance since 2016.
“We had an impossible year together and to make the playoffs with this group of people is an experience that I will never forget,” Henry said.
Montreal players report Monday for a seven-day quarantine period, medical tests and COVID-19 testing prior to the start of training March 8. The season starts April 17.
Lundqvist back on ice, ‘months’ away from deciding future
WASHINGTON — Henrik Lundqvist said Thursday he’s months away from making a decision about his hockey-playing future after returning to the ice less than two months since undergoing open-heart surgery.
The 38-year-old goaltender posted videos to social media earlier this week of himself in goaltending gear taking shots in net. That generated plenty of buzz and smiles around the NHL.
“Nothing could warm your heart more than seeing that,” longtime New York Rangers teammate Chris Kreider said. “That’s some of the best news that I’ve heard in along time, and we’re thrilled for him. Hopefully he’s got a lot of hockey left in him and hopefully just keeps on progressing and leaves this in his rearview mirror.”
Lundqvist pumped the brakes on an imminent return in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon.
Titans waive WR Adam Humphries with 2 years left on his deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived wide receiver Adam Humphries after he played only 19 games over the past two seasons.
The Titans announced Thursday they also waived defensive backs Chris Milton and Breon Borders. They signed defensive lineman Jullian Taylor to a contract.
Humphries signed a four-year contract worth up to $36 million with Tennessee in 2019. Injuries limited him to 12 games his first season, and he played only seven games in 2020. He missed four games before clearing concussion protocol, then was put on injured reserve two days after playing his first game in a month.
Texas regents approve Sarkisian $34.2 million contract
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas System regents on Thursday approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian.
The regents also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian’s staff. Three of his top assistants got three-year guaranteed contracts worth more than $1 million annually. The highest-paid in that group will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski at $1.7 million per year.
Sarkisian was hired in early January to replace Tom Herman, who was fired three seasons and more than $15 million left on his guaranteed contract. Herman went 32-18 in four seasons but had failed to win a Big 12 championship and was embroiled in a campus controversy over some players’ refusal to sing the school song “The Eyes of Texas.”
Sarkisian, who has the strong backing of Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, has said his players will sing the song “proudly.“
Sarkisian, 46, is a former head coach at Washington and Southern California, and was the offensive coordinator the last two seasons at Alabama, which won the 2020 national championship.
His starting salary at Texas will be $5.2 million, escalating to $6.2 million in the final year.
Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia — Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts.
The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5.
Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open. She and Rogers had an extended rally in the ninth game of the third set, which Gauff won after setting up game point with a cross-court return.
Gauff will next face second-seeded Belinda Bencic, who beat Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-4.
Teichmann had five match points in the second-set tiebreaker against Sevastova but was unable to close it out. The 23-year-old Swiss player was then forced to save two match points while trailing 5-4 in the third.
Late Aubameyang goal steers Arsenal through in Europa League
BERLIN — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored late to steer Arsenal into the last 16 of the Europa League with a 3-2 win over Benfica on Thursday.
Arsenal had to come from behind to advance 4-3 on aggregate, while Napoli was knocked out despite beating Granada 2-1 in the second leg. Granada advanced 3-2 on aggregate.
Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal, including the decisive 87th-minute winner just as the Gunners were poised to go out on the away goals rule despite playing both games abroad due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
The teams played the second leg in Athens while the first leg ended 1-1 in Rome after Benfica’s home game was relocated from Portugal.
Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 21st, finishing clinically after Bukayo Saka played him through.
Diogo Gonçalves equalized with a perfectly placed free kick inside the top left corner in the 43rd.
Aubameyang thought he’d scored again early in the second half but a VAR review confirmed he was just offside for Martin Ødegaard’s through ball.
Ex-Washington employees ask NFL to release report findings
WASHINGTON — Twenty former Washington Football Team employees asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release the final report of an independent investigation into the organization’s conduct.
Owner Dan Snyder hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to conduct an independent investigation in July after several female former employees made allegations of workplace sexual harassment. The NFL in July took over control of the investigation.
A spokesman said the NFL had not yet received the final report. Wilkinson declined to comment on the status of the investigation, referring comment to the league office. A message sent to lawyers for the former employees was not immediately returned.
Sabres’ Ristolainen eager to return after bout with COVID-19
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is putting behind the frightening two-week bout he had with COVID-19 by focusing his energy on getting back into game shape.
“The way I think about it, it’s just a bump in the road, and it’s going to make me tougher and better,” Ristolainen said during a video conference call Thursday in his first comments since sharing his experience with the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat last week. “Right now, I feel really good. Energy level has been getting better every day.”
The 26-year-old Ristolainen joined forward Taylor Hall as the first of eventually nine Sabres players placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 list starting on Feb. 2, immediately following a two-game series against the New Jersey Devils. He spent 14 days on the list, becoming one of Buffalo’s last players cleared during the team’s outbreak, which included coach Ralph Krueger also testing positive.
Broncos release veteran defensive tackle Jurrell Casey
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jurrell Casey’s stint in Denver lasted just three games.
The Broncos released the veteran defensive tackle Thursday, freeing up about $12 million in salary cap space two weeks after the release of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye saved them a similar amount against the cap.
The Broncos are projected to have more than $40 million in salary cap space as they head into free agency under new general manager George Paton, who took over from John Elway.
The Broncos acquired Casey from Tennessee for a seventh-round pick a year ago. But his acquisition didn’t turn out to be the bargain they thought it was.
Pitt F Toney to transfer, second high-profile exit in 2 days
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh junior forward Au’Diese Toney is transferring, the second high-profile departure for the Panthers in as many days.
The school announced Toney’s decision on Thursday, one day after junior guard Xavier Johnson said he was entering the transfer portal.
Toney averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists and is considered among the better defenders in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He missed Pitt’s last game, a loss to Florida State last Saturday, while recovering from a concussion.
Toney’s and Johnson’s exits leave the Panthers (9-9 overall, 5-8 ACC) without two of their top three scorers entering the final stretch of the regular season. Pitt has dropped seven of eight since beating Duke in January. The Panthers return to play on Sunday at North Carolina State.
Choo signs $2.4 million deal to play for South Korean club
SEOUL, South Korea — Free agent outfielder Shin-Soo Choo has agreed to a one-year contract to play for a baseball club in his native South Korea.
Choo, who spent the last seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, signed a 2.7 billion won ($2.4 million) deal with a Korean Baseball Organization team owned by an affiliate with the Shinsegae business group, the company said in a statement.
Choo, 38, has confirmed the deal.
“I was born in Korea where I was raised and started baseball. I’ve always had hopes in my heart for a long time to play in Korea one day. Now I think it’s time to put into action and start a new chapter of my life,” Choo posted on Instagram. “I might not be able to promise how good I will be, but I promise that I will do my best.”
Bautista Agut cruises into Open Sud de France quarterfinals
Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut swept aside French qualifier Gregoire Barrere 6-0, 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France.
The Spanish veteran, who is chasing a 10th career title, won 100 percent of his first-serve points in the first set and broke Barrere’s serve three times in each.
Barrere leveled for 2-2 as they exchanged breaks early into the second set but Bautista Agut broke him twice more, including in the last game.
The 32-year-old Spaniard next faces sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert.
No. 3 Dusan Lajovic and No. 4 Hubert Hurkacz were both knocked out by unseeded players.
Lajovic lost 7-6 (5), 7-5 to Austrian David Novak and Hurkacz was beaten 7-5, 6-2 by Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Canadian boxing champion tests positive
Eleven-time Canadian national boxing champion Mandy Bujold is in isolation after the Canadian team training camp in Montreal was cut short due to a positive COVID-19 case.
In a post on her website, Bujold said she was in isolation at a friend’s house in Kitchener, Ontario.
The 33-year-old Bujold said she was in close contact with the athlete on Monday. She has since tested negative but is following quarantine protocols. Nineteen athletes were in camp working in small groups. The identity of the boxer who tested positive hasn’t been revealed.
Boxing Canada said in a release that it was informed of a potential COVID-19 case within its training camp on Monday.
It’s the latest setback for the team, which has yet to clinch spots in the Tokyo Olympics. The continental qualifiers, scrapped last year due to the global pandemic, have been rescheduled to May 10-16 in Argentina.
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday.
The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games earlier this season. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to play the national anthem after the NBA reiterated its policy to require the song.
“Hearing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common — we are Americans,” Testin said in a statement announcing his bill. “This tradition traces its roots back more than a century – even pre-dating the song’s adoption as the national anthem. It’s a practice that unites us, and I believe it’s worth preserving.”
The bill simply says that, “No sporting event may be held in a venue the construction of which was financed at least in part from moneys contributed by a state agency or local governmental unit unless the event is preceded by the playing or singing of the national anthem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.