Prospects no longer will have limits on the number of schools they can officially visit during their college selection process.

The NCAA announced Thursday that its Division I Council approved the policy change that will take effect on July 1. Prospects previously could make official visits to five schools. Official visits are defined as visits that are paid for by the college.

