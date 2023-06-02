LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Rose Zhang hits off the second tee during the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Thursday, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J.

 

 John Minchillo

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang made her professional debut Thursday on the LPGA Tour, a solid opening round in the Mizuho Americas Open.

The 20-year-old from Stanford who dominated the women’s amateur rankings for more than two years shot a 2-under 70 at Liberty National in the shadow of New York. The Californian was five shots off the lead held by Lauren Hartlage, who shot a career-best 65.

