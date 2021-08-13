Spurs 106, Hornets 105
LAS VEGAS — Tre Jones made a layup with less than a second remaining to give San Antonio the lead, then had a steal to prevent Charlotte from taking a final shot in the Spurs’ 106-105 victory over the Hornets in the NBA Summer League.
Celtics 108, Magic 71
Sam Hauser scored 21 points while making six of nine 3-pointers as Boston enjoyed a hot shooting night from long range in its third consecutive win. The Celtics made 19 3s.
Raptors 92, Rockets 76
Rookie forward Ish Wainwright scored 20 points to lead Toronto past Houston.
Netds 84, Wizards 81, 2OT
Rookie Cam Thomas beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer to lift Brooklyn past Washington in sudden-death double overtime.
Timberwolves 78, Bulls 59
Jaden McDaniels scored 15 points and Jaylen Nowell added 14 as Minnesota beat Chicago. Patrick Williams led Chicago with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Pacers 97, Trail Blazers 64
Rookie Chris Duarte scored 19 points and had six assists, four steals and four blocked shots to lead Indiana to a dominant win over Portland.
