Hawks 125, Magic 108
ORLANDO, Fla. — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Orlando.
Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a dominating first quarter in which Atlanta built an 11-point lead.
Cavaliers 113, 76ers 85
CLEVELAND — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assist and Cleveland routed Philadelphia.
Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA.
Celtics 134, Heat 121
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points, and Boston held off hot-shooting Miami.
Tatum scored the Celtics’ first six points and had 41 points after three quarters. He finished 15 of 25 from the field, 8 of 12 from 3-point range and 11 of 12 from the line. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Bucks 109, Knicks 103
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, and Grayson Allen made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 30 seconds left after his superstar teammate fouled out, leading Milwaukee past New York.
Allen made only one 3-pointer, but it was the only one the Bucks needed after Antetokounmpo had carried them for so long.
Nets 113, Wizards 107
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and Brooklyn extended its winning streak to three games by beating Washington.
Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
T’wolves 109, Grizzlies 101
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota over Memphis in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.
Jaylen Nowell added 24 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves, who forced a season-high 27 turnovers by the Grizzlies.
Thunder 119, Spurs 111
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rookie Jalen Williams scored a season-high 27 points and Oklahoma City overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to hand San Antonio its ninth straight loss.
Lu Dort scored 23 points and Josh Giddey added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder.
Pelicans 126, Raptors 108
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as New Orleans beat Toronto.
The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists and led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter.
Suns 132, Bulls 113
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Nuggets 120, Rockets 100
DENVER — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and Denver won its fourth straight by beating Houston.
Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Bruce Brown had 18 for Denver, which never trailed in beating Houston for the second time in three days.
Kings 137, Pacers 114
SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and Sacramento beat Indiana to snap a three-game losing streak. Prior to the three-game skid, the Kings had won seven straight games and are off to their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings were 14-6 that year. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
De’Aaron Fox added 19 points.
Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin both scored 22 points for Indiana (12-9).
