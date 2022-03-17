Hornets 115, Hawks 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, P.J. Washington scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.
Montrezl Harrell added 20 points off the bench and Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges each had 18 points.
Nuggets 127, Wizards 109
WASHINGTON — Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help Denver cruise past Washington.
Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points — all with Denver — and added eight assists while falling two shy of his 19th triple-double the season. He shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hitting both 3-pointers and all seven foul shots he attempted.
76ers 118, Cavaliers 114
CLEVELAND — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden added 21 points and added 11 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-114 on Wednesday night.
Embiid was a game-time decision with a sore back, but showed no signs of the injury on his 28th birthday. The All-Star center shot 13 of 19 from the field and had five assists in 35 minutes.
Darius Garland had 22 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers.
Mavericks 113, Nets 111
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer against his former team, lifting Dallas past Brooklyn.
Dinwiddie hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play.
Luka Doncic Doncic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks’ eighth win in nine games. Dinwiddie scored 22 points, 15 in the fourth quarter.
Knicks 128, Trail Blazers 98
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 31 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and nine rebounds and New York beat Portland.
Immanuel Quickley had 18 points, and Evan Fournier added 14.
Suns 129, Rockets 112
HOUSTON — Devin Booker scored 36 points, including 15 in the third, Mikal Bridges added 26 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
Spurs 122, Thunder 120
SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 assists and San Antonio held on to beat Oklahoma City.
Lonnie Walker IV made a a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds as San Antonio salvaged a victory after blowing a 16-point lead. Walker, who had 20 points.
Jazz 125, Bulls 110
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a Utah-record 25 of his 37 points in the third quarter, Jordan Clarkson added 26 and Utah beat Chicago.
Mitchell made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the third period on nine attempts. He broke Karl Malone’s team mark of 22 points in a quarter. Mitchell finished with nine 3-pointers, besting his previous career best of seven.
Celtics 110, Warriors 88
SAN FRANCISCO— Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and didn’t return as Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics routed the Golden State Warriors 110-88 on Wednesday night.
Curry was injured with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter along the sideline while scrambling for a loose ball as Smart made a diving lunge on the play and landed on the reigning scoring champion’s leg. Curry grimaced in pain and got up but hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later.
Bucks 135, Kings 126
SACRAMENTO — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Wesley Matthews made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining and Milwaukee held off Sacramento.
Khris Middleton added 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help Milwaukee win for the eighth time in nine games. Jrue Holiday had 21 points.
