Cavaliers 105, Spurs 92
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 27 points in his return from a back injury and Caris LeVert added 11 in his debut for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers over San Antonio in their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game.
Garland, who missed the past four games with a sore lower back, showed why he was selected as an All-Star for the first time. He made 12 of 15 shots, added six assists, five rebounds and got Cleveland’s offense back on track.
Bulls 121, Hornets 109
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109 on Wednesday night.
Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled within one game of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.
LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, which continued to struggle with its 3-point shooting and made just 13 of 43. During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9% (66 of 236) from beyond the arc.
Raptors 117, Thunder 98
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and Toronto beat Oklahoma City for its seventh straight victory.
Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play.
The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4% from the field while the Thunder shot just 31.8%.
Jazz 111, Warriors 85
SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell had 14 points with 10 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz past Golden State 111-85 on Wednesday and snap the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak.
Hassan Whiteside had nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks as the Jazz nearly held the Warriors to their lowest shooting percentage this season until a garbage-time hot streak helped them finish at 36%.
Kings 132, Timberwolves 119
SACRAMENTO — Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds in his Kings debut and Sacramento pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119. De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings win in their first game since making a six-player trade with Indiana.
Sabonis, part of the deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, celebrated his first game with his new team with a double-double that helped end the Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak.
