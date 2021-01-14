Mavericks 104, Hornets 93
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-93.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games. The Mavericks have won four straight after opening 2-4.
Bucks 110, Pistons 101
DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks easily beat the Detroit Pistons for the third time this month, 110-101.
The Bucks built a commanding early lead with a barrage of 3-pointers. Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance.
Nets 116, Knicks 109
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the solo superstar before soon centering a Big Three, leading the Brooklyn Nets, short-handed after agreeing to a trade for James Harden, to a 116-109 victory over the New York Knicks.
Durant was already scheduled to play on both nights of a back-to-back for the first time since surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.
Grizzlies 118, T’wolves 107
MINNEAPOLIS — Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored a season-high 20 off the bench and Memphis rallied to beat Minnesota.
Brandon Clarke added 19 points for Memphis. Malik Beasley had 28 points for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell added 25, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 14 rebounds.
The teams will meet again Friday night in Minnesota.
Hawks at Suns, postponed
Trail Blazers 132, Kings 126
SACRAMENTO — Damian Lillard scored eight of his season-high 40 points in the final four minutes and Portland tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers to beat Sacramento.
Lillard and CJ McCollum each hit six 3s to lead Portland to its fourth straight victory. Lillard added 13 assists, and McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-best 18 points and 13 rebounds.
The Blazers trailed by 20 midway through the second quarter and were down 105-100 going into the fourth before rallying to win their second consecutive game against the Kings in five days. Portland won 125-99 on Saturday.
Portland tied the team record for 3s set last year in the bubble. The Blazers shot 23 for 48, missing their last four,
De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, six assists and six rebounds for Sacramento.
