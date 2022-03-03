Hornets 119, Cavaliers 98
CLEVELAND — Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte’s backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a 119-98 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Cleveland got back All-Star Darius Garland, but lost for the fifth time in six games.
Rozier added seven assists and seven rebounds, and Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points in his debut for Charlotte. The Hornets made 17 3-pointers and improved to 3-11 since Jan. 28.
The Cavaliers, who have been ravaged by injuries to their backcourt, welcomed back Garland after he missed three games with a bone bruise in his back. Garland had 33 points in 33 minutes.
Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was slapped with two technical fouls and ejected by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter.
Pacers 122, Magic 114, OT
ORLANDO, Fla. —Malcolm Brogdon had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Indiana overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Orlando in overtime.
Tyrese Haliburton had 21 pints and six assists. He scored five of Indiana’s 12 points in overtime.
76ers 123, Knicks 108
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden scored had 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds in his Philadelphia home debut to help the 76ers beat the New York Knicks 123-108 on Wednesday night.
Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points.
But the night belonged to the Beard.
Philadelphia moved to 3-0 with Harden in the lineup and his dynamic duo hookup with Embiid has suddenly stamped the 76ers as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Bucks 120, Heat 119
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday banked in a driving layup with 1.9 seconds left and Milwaukee overcame a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to beat Miami.
The Bucks outscored Miami 21-6 down the stretch to snap the Heat’s four-game winning streak.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 26, and Holiday had 25.
Pelicans 125, Kings 95
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting and New Orleans beat Sacramento for itsr third straight victory.
Ingram scored 28 of his points before being briefly forced out of the game by an elbow to the face from Damian Jones. But he returned in the fourth quarter to make a tough turnaround, a transition 3-pointer and a couple of heady assists that helped New Orleans snuff out any hope the Kings had of coming back.
Jazz, 122, Rockets 127, OT
HOUSTON — Donovan Mitchell had 37 points and Mike Conley scored nine points in overtime to help Utah outlast Houston.
Rudy Gobert added 27 points and 17 rebounds to help the Jazz win their third straight and ninth in 10 games.
Jalen Green scored 27 points for Houston. They have lost 11 in a row.
Thunder 119, Nuggets 107
DENVER — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Isaiah Roby added a career-high 26 and the injury-depleted Oklahoma City Thunder beat the heavily favored Denver Nuggets 119-107.
The Thunder were a 14-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but clamped down on all of Denver’s starters not named Nikola Jokic. The ploy allowed them to lead by double digits in the fourth quarter, weather a run and then pull away late to snap Denver’s six-game winning streak.
Suns 120, Trail Blazers 90
PHOENIX — Cam Johnson scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 18 and the Phoenix Suns became the first NBA team to 50 wins this season by easily beating the Portland Trail Blazers 120-90.
Phoenix won without its All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul’s been out since Feb. 16 because of a broken thumb and could miss the rest of the regular season. Booker was placed in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wednesday.
Johnson was 6 of 8 from the field, and Ayton 9 of 12 to help Phoenix end a two-game losing streak and break a tie with Golden State for the NBA’s best home record at 27-6. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder each added 15 points, with Bridges shooting 6 of 9.
