Cavaliers 121, Hornets 114
CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first home game in nearly 300 days, overcoming the hot shooting of Terry Rozier for a 121-114 win Wednesday night over the Charlotte Hornets.
Pacers 121, Knicks 107
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 32 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 of his 22 in the second half Wednesday, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 121-107 opening victory over the New York Knicks.
Magic 113, Heat 107
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier gave Orlando the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic’s 113-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.
76ers 113, Wizards 107
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored the go-ahead basket with 1:09 left and had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-107 win over Washington on Wednesday night and spoil Russell Westbrook’s triple-double Wizards’ debut.
Celtics 122, Bucks 121
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the teams’ season opener.
Pelicans 113, Raptors 99
TAMPA, Fla. — JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, and Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from an 11-point deficit and beat the relocated Toronto Raptors 113-99.
Hawks 124, Bulls 104
CHICAGO — Trae Young scored 37 points and revamped Atlanta pounded Chicago, spoiling Billy Donovan’s debut as Bulls coach.
Atlanta shot 54% from the field. Cam Reddish had 15 points and John Collins finished with 14.
Looking for their first playoff berth since 2017, the Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn during free agency. Rondo and Dunn were held out on opening night, but Bogdanovic had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Gallinari scored 13 points.
Oklahoma City at Houston, postponed
HOUSTON — Houston’s opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night was scrapped after coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available.
Spurs 131, Grizzlies 119
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points and San Antonio overcame Memphis star Ja Morant’s 44-point game.
Morant -- the reigning rookie of the year -- had 34 of his points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn’t enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio’s double-digit lead through much of the second half. Morant also had nine assists.
Timberwolves 111,
Pistons 101
MINNEAPOLIS — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, leading Minnesota past Detroit.
D’Angelo Russell pitched in 18 points, and Anthony Edwards — the first overall pick in the NBA draft last month — added 15 points as the Timberwolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter.
Josh Jackson had 19 points for Detroit, and Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose each had 15.
Kings 124, Nuggets 122, OT
DENVER — Buddy Hield tipped in Harrison Barnes’ miss at the buzzer, lifting Sacramento past Denver in overtime.
Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, but he had a crucial offensive foul with 2.6 seconds left in regulation and lost the ball on the inbounds with 6.5 seconds left in overtime when Barnes punched it loose.
Hield led Sacremento with 22 points, and Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each added 21 for the Kings. They snapped a six-game skid in Denver, where they had last won on Jan. 3, 2017.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points for Denver, but playoff star Jamal Murray was held to five points and was 1-for-9 shooting before fouling out late in regulation.
Jazz 120, Trail Blazers 100
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds, leading Utah past Portland.
Gobert controlled the inside and got plenty of support from the outside as Utah shot 19 of 50 from the 3-point line.
Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic all made four 3-pointers and Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson knocked down three apiece. Mitchell also scored 20 points.
Damian Lillard was scoreless in the first half and finished with only nine points and seven assists for Portland. CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 23 points.
Suns 106, Mavericks 102
