Bulls 94, Pistons 88
DETROIT — Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago past Detroit.
Hornets 123, Pacers 122
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets used a 24-0 third period run to battle back and beat the Indiana Pacers 123-122 on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.
Knicks 138, Celtics 134, 2OT
NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team, and the New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Wednesday night.
Wizards 98, Raptors 83
TORONTO — Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 in his Wizards debut and Washington spoiled Toronto’s homecoming.
76ers 117, Pelicans 97
NEW ORLEANS — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Furkan Korkmaz hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to also score 22 points, and Philadelphia pulled away to beat New Orleans.
Grizzlies 122, Cavaliers 121
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 37 points and six assists, De’Anthony Melton added 20 points and Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland.
Morant and Melton combined for 14 points down the stretch as the Cavaliers pulled within a point on a couple of occasions but could never overtake Memphis. Desmond Bane added 22 points for Memphis.
Timberwolves 124, Rockets 106
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his nascent career with 29 points in 31 minutes in Minnesota’s victory over Houston.
Spurs 123, Magic 97
SAN ANTONIO — Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker added 17 and San Antonio continued its success on opening night by dominating Orlando.
Jazz 107, Thunder 86
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 21 rebounds to lead Utah past Oklahoma City.
Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 22 points, and Jordan Clarkson added 18.
Nuggets 110, Suns 98
PHOENIX — Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds, leading Denver past Phoenix.
Kings 124, Trail Blazers 121
PORTLAND, Ore. — Harrison Barnes scored 36 points and De’Aaron Fox added 27, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Portland’s season opener under new coach Chauncey Billups with a 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.
