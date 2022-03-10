Celtics 115, Hornets 101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter, helping Boston beat Charlotte for its fourth straight victory.
Coming off a 54-point performance against Brooklyn on Sunday, Tatum made 16 of 24 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also made all six free throws.
Bulls 114, Pistons 108
DETROIT — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and Chicago beat Detroit to snap a five-game losing streak.
Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers.
Suns 111, Heat 90
MIAMI — Devin Booker scored 23 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Phoenix Suns shook off a slow start to beat the Miami Heat 111-90 on Wednesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s conference leaders.
Booker, returning from a four-game absence for virus-related issues, flirted with a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds.
Phoenix improved the NBA’s best record to 53-13, and the reigning Western Conference champion Suns have now beaten all other 29 teams this season — the first time they’ve done that since 2006-07.
Coming off a victory Tuesday night at Orlando, Phoenix improved its NBA-best road mark to 25-6. They have an 8 1/2-game lead over Memphis and are nine games ahead of Golden State and East-leading Miami.
Bucks 124, Hawks 115
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Atlanta for its sixth straight victory.
Defending champion Milwaukee edged a half-game ahead of idle Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and moved within two games of first-place Miami, which lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix.
Timberwolves 132, Thunder 102
MINNEAPOLIS — Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and finished with 33 points to help lift Minnesota past Oklahoma City for its sixth win in a row. Beasley took 17 3-points. He didn’t play the final 4:57, ending three made 3-pointers shy of Klay Thompson’s NBA record.
Magic 108, Pelicans 102
NEW ORLEANS — Cole Anthony scored 19 points, Gary Harris added 16 in a reserve role and Orlando beat New Orleans.
CJ McCollum scored 32 points for New Orleans. Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 15 rebounds.
Knicks 107, Mavericks 77
DALLAS — Julius Randle scored 26 points against his hometown team and New York won for the fifth consecutive time in Dallas.
RJ Barrett added 18 points for the Knicks. They won their third straight after a seven-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 on a seven-game trip.
Luka Doncic scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter for Dallas. The Mavericks missed their first 19 3-point shots while falling behind by 28 in their lowest-scoring first half of the season.
Raptors 119, Spurs 104
SAN ANTONIO — Fred VanVleet had 26 points and Toronto beat San Antonio, delaying Gregg Popovich’s coronation as the winningest coach in NBA history.
Popovich is tied with his friend and mentor, Don Nelson, with 1,335 regular-season victories. San Antonio’s next opportunity to get the record for its 73-year-old coach is Friday night at home against Utah.
Nuggets 106, Kings 100
SACRAMENTO— Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists and Denver Nuggets held off Sacramento after blowing an 18-point lead.
Monte Morris added 20 points and made a critical three-point play late to help preserve the Nuggets’ fourth consecutive win and 12th in the last 14 games.
Jazz 123, Trail Blazers 85
SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, hitting six 3-pointers, to lead Utah past Portland.
Donovan Mitchell added 16 points, and Royce O’Neale had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz. They have won eighth straight at home.
