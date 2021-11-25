Hornets 106, Magic 99
ORLANDO, Fla. — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and LaMelo Ball added 22 to help Charlotte beat Orlando.
Suns 120, Cavaliers 115
CLEVELAND — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 12 assists and made four free throws in the final 8.8 seconds and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 14 games, holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Wednesday night.
Phoenix’s run started with a victory over Cleveland on Oct. 30, coming after a 1-3 opening for the defending Western Conference champions. The Suns have been perfect since and improved the NBA’s best road record to 7-1.
Nets 123, Celtics 104
BOSTON — Kevin Durant scored 21 points to pass Allen Iverson and move into the top 25 on the NBA’s career scoring list, and Brooklyn beat Boston.
Patty Mills added 23 points, and James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which has won four in a row, seven out of eight and 12 of its last 14 games. LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Bucks 114, Pistons 93
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and defending champion Milwaukee beat Detroit for its fifth straight victory.
Rockets 118, Bulls 113
HOUSTON — Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Chicago to end its losing streak at 15.
Timberwolves 113, Heat 101
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds and led Minnesota’s 3-point spree in the second half, as the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and Miami for their fifth straight victory.
Raptors 126, Grizzlies 113
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Toronto rallied to beat Memphis.
Jazz 110, Thunder 104
OKLAHOMA CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored six straight points in the final minute and Utah held off Oklahoma City.
Pelicans 127, Wizards 102
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and New Orleans won for just the fourth time this season, beating Washington.
Hawks 124, Spurs 106
SAN ANTONIO — Trae Young scored 31 points and Atlanta beat San Antonio for its sixth straight victory.
Warriors 116, 76ers 96
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 25 points to younger brother Seth’s 24 for Philadelphia, and NBA-leading Golden State won its fifth straight.
Kings 125, Trail Blazers 121
SACRAMENTO — De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter, Marvin Bagley III made a clutch 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and Sacramento held off Portland.
Buddy Hield added 22 points in 30 minutes off the bench and Davion Mitchell added 16 points to give the Kings their first win under interim coach Alvin Gentry. Gentry took over after Luke Walton was fired Sunday.
