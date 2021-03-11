Mavericks 115, Spurs 104
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 33rd triple-double, Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 14 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Wednesday night.
Dallas finished with a 17-4 run against a Spurs team that will no longer have seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge in the lineup. Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich announced that the 35-year-old Aldridge, in his sixth season in San Antonio, would no longer be with the team by mutual agreement.
DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spurs. Patty Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13.
Grizzlies 127, Wizards 112
MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 29 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to help Memphis beat Washington/
Ja Morant added 21 points and 10 assists, and rookie Desmond Bane had a season-high 20 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards but was 6 of 22 from the field, including only 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Russell Westbrook had 20 points.
Popovich announces Aldridge will be moving on from Spurs
DALLAS — LaMarcus Aldridge has played his final game for the San Antonio Spurs, with coach Gregg Popovich announcing Wednesday night that the team and the seven-time All-Star have mutually agreed to seek opportunities for him elsewhere.
The Spurs will try to trade Aldridge before the March 25 deadline. If no trades are worked out, the team could simply buy Aldridge out and let him sign elsewhere as a free agent.
“LaMarcus is not with the team,” Popovich said before the Spurs played the Dallas Mavericks. “He’s healthy, in that respect, but we’ve mutually agreed to work out some opportunities for him and that’ll be elsewhere. So, he won’t be with the team moving forward.”
Nurse set to return for short-handed Raptors
Toronto coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols.
Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game.
Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo directed the team in both games Norse missed.
