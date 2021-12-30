Miami at San Antonio, postponed
Hornets 116, Pacers 108
INDIANAPOLIS — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 35 points, LaMelo Ball added 21 points and 12 rebounds and Charlotte beat Indiana.
Ball also had nine assists, falling just short of his third triple-double this season and the fourth of his career. The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season.
Knicks 94, Pistons 85
DETROIT — Alec Burks scored a season-high 34 points to lead a huge night from New York’s bench and the Knicks beat short-handed Detroit.
Immanuel Quickley added 18 points as the Knicks’ reserves combined for 65 points. RJ Barrett was the only starter in double figures at 15 points. New York outscored Detroit 30-14 in the fourth quarter.
Saddiq Bey had a career-high 32 points for Detroit, and Hamidou Diallo had a season-high 31 points with 13 rebounds. The NBA-worst Pistons have lost four in a row and 18 of 19.
Bulls 131, Hawks 117
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Chicago beat Atlanta for the second time in three nights.
The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who are playing without 15 players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.
Trey Young scored 26 points, and Clint Capela added 18 for the Hawks in the opener of a six-game trip.
The Bulls shot 61.9% and had a season-high with 38 assists. They beat the Hawks 130-118 on Monday night in Atlanta.
Suns 115, Thunder 97
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Phoenix Suns beat Oklahoma City to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead.
The Suns rebounded from home losses to Golden State and Memphis to pull even with the Warriors atop the league standings at 27-7.
Jazz 120, Trail Blazers 105
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-105 on Wednesday night with star Donovan Mitchell out with a sore back.
Portland’s Damian Lillard and Norman Powell each scored 32 points. The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the second straight game.
Utah’s dominance started on the inside and continued all night long, outscoring Portland 74-30 in the paint.
Utah’s Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while reserve forward Rudy Gay pitched in 21 points.
Kings 95, Mavericks 94
SACRAMENTO — Chimezie Met made a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sacramento Kings a 95-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set between the teams.
Dallas led 94-92 with 33.2 seconds remaining after Jalen Brunson’s short jumper and two free throws from Kristaps Porzingis.
After Harrison Barnes missed a layup for Sacramento, and the Mavericks were called for a 24-second violation, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox drove down the lane and passed to Metu in the right corner. The crowd at Golden 1 Center erupted after Metu’s shot dropped through the net.
Fox had 16 points and five assists. Barnes and Davion Mitchell scored 14 apiece, and Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points and 10 assists.
