Mavericks 131, Pistons 113
DETROIT — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and eight assists and Dallas beat Detroit to reach 50 victories for the first time in seven years.
The Mavericks are 20 games above .500 for the first time since 2011, when they won the NBA title.
Nets 110, Knicks 98
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant had 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the Brooklyn Nets back from 21 points down to a 110-98 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night that strengthened their chances of the best spot possible next week in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
After watching the Nets come back from 28 down when he was hurt in their last visit to Madison Square Garden, Durant scored 23 points in the second half to fuel this comeback that pulled Brooklyn within a game of Cleveland for seventh place in the East.
The Nets host the Cavaliers on Friday night. If they win that and then beat Indiana on Sunday in their regular-season finale, they would finish seventh and need to win one game in two chances at home in the play-in to qualify for the postseason.
Kyrie Irving added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who swept the four-game season series and beat the Knicks for the seventh straight time, their longest winning streak in the local rivalry since taking a franchise-record 11 in a row from 1984-86.
Celtics 117, Bulls 94
CHICAGO — Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Al Horford added 17 on 7-of-7 shooting and Boston routed Chicago for its 50th victory.
The Celtics have won three in a row and are 27-6 since Jan. 22. They can wrap up the second spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs Thursday night with a victory at Milwaukee.
Jayson Tatum scored 16 points for Boston. He was 5 of 18 from the field, making only one of eight from 3-point range.
Hawks 118, Wizards 103
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third period to help Atlanta stretch its lead against Washington.
Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 26 points and 18 rebounds.
Jazz 137, Thunder 101
SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Utah beat Oklahoma City.
Jordan Clarkson had 18 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Hassan Whiteside added 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Jazz win their fifth straight home game.
Jaylen Hoard scored 23 points for Oklahoma City. Isaiah Roby and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each added 18 points.
