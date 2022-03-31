Mavericks 120, Cavaliers 112
CLEVELAND — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, added 13 assists and just missed another triple-double, leading Dallas over Cleveland, which was without star forward Evan Mobley.
Dorian Finney-Smith added a career-high 28 points for Dallas, which entered the game fourth in the Western Conference. With the win and Minnesota’s loss to Toronto, the Mavericks locked up one of the top six playoff spots.
Nuggets 125, Pacers 118
INDIANAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, helping Denver hold off Indiana.
The Nuggets led by 31 points during the second quarter before the Pacers stormed back. Indiana led 102-100 with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter before the Nuggets scored seven straight points to regain control.
Wizards 127, Magic 110
WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis scored 35 points, and Tomas Satoransky had an unusual double-double — no points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds — as Washington beat Orlando.
Satoransky became the third player to finish a game with no points and at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey earlier this season and Cincinnati’s Norm Van Lier in 1971.
Hornets 125, Knicks 114
NEW YORK — Miles Bridges scored 31 points and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead Charlotte past New York.
Heat 106, Celtics 98
BOSTON — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed.
Raptors 125, Timberwolves 102
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points and Toronto strengthened its hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Hawks 136, Thunder 118
OKLAHOMA CITY — Trae Young had 41 points and eight assists, and Atlanta rolled past Oklahoma City.
Young, who grew up in Norman and played for University of Oklahoma for one season, put on a show for a crowd that cheered him often.
Kings 121, Rockets 118
HOUSTON — Davion Mitchell, Damian Jones and Trey Lyles scored 24 points each, and Sacramento outlasted Houston.
It was a wild back-and-forth game where both teams had double-digit leads before staying close in the fourth quarter.
Grizzlies 112, Spurs 111
SAN ANTONIO — Tyus Jones scored 25 points and Memphis clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, holding on to beat San Antonio.
Memphis never trailed, even as Ja Morant missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. The Grizzlies improved to 19-2 without Morant this season.
Pelicans 117, Trail Blazers 107
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107.
Suns 107, Warriors 103
SAN FRANCISCO — Devin Booker’s two free throws with 34.2 seconds left put Phoenix ahead, Draymond Green traveled to turn it over before Chris Paul made a short jumper, and the NBA-best Phoenix Suns held off the Golden State Warriors 107-103 in a furious finish between Western Conference rivals. Jordan Poole scored a season-best 38 points to match his career high and also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists. He had five free throws over the final 1:20.
