Hornets 158, Pacers 126
INDIANAPOLIS — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers.
Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s.
Hawks 121, Kings 104
ATLANTA — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also scored 18 off the bench and Atlanta recovered from a slow start to beat Sacramento.
The Hawks relied on their backups for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta’s bench outscored Sacramento’s backups 70-24, including a 41-11 advantage in the first half. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 28 points.
Cavaliers 115, Bucks 99
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and Cleveland beat defending NBA champion Milwaukee.
The Cavs made 19 3-pointers, won for the eighth time in nine games and leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings. Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs.
Heat 110, Knicks 96
MIAMI — Duncan Robinson scored 25 points while shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range, leading four Miami players with 20 or more points in its victory New York.
Jimmy Butler added 22 points, Tyler Herro scored 21 and P.J. Tucker had 20 for the Eastern Division-leading Heat, who have won eight of 10.
Nuggets 124, Nets 118
NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Austin Rivers added 25 points off the bench and Denver outlasted Brooklyn.
Will Barton had 21 points and 10 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Nuggets.
The Nets were playing without All-Star guard James Harden, who got the night off to rest an ailing left hamstring a day after playing 38 minutes in Tuesday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bulls 111, Raptors 105
TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 23 and Chicago beat Toronto.
Nikola Vucevic also scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, notching his fifth straight double-double and helping the Bulls win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 7.
Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 32 points, while OG Anunoby added 23 points. Toronto has lost six of its last nine games.
Grizzlies 118, Spurs 110
SAN ANTONIO — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points in Memphis’ win over San Antonio, which spoiled Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double — tying a Spurs franchise record.
Mavericks 132, Trail Blazers 112
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
It was Doncic’s franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He’s one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list.
Suns 105, Jazz 97
SALT LAKE CITY — Devin Booker had 43 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Chris Paul scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-97 victory over the Utah Jazz. Booker paced the Suns through three quarters, but didn’t get a shot in the fourth until he missed a runner with 3:45 to play. But Paul took over the offensive burden with his mid-range jumpers and drives to the basket.
