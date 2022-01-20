Nets 119, Wizards 118
WASHINGTON — Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half, and Brooklyn held off Washington when Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Washington trailed by as many as 16 points, but a 3-pointer by Kuzma cut the lead to one with 36 seconds left. That set the stage for a wild finish.
A blocked shot by Montrezl Harrell gave Washington the ball with a chance to win. The Wizards didn’t call a timeout, and Kuzma and Dinwiddie both missed.
76ers 123, Magic 110
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Embiid also had 12 rebounds and three blocks while making 17 of 23 field goals and 15 of 17 free throws. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate played 58 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Tobias Harris added 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 11.
Hornets 111, Celtics 102
BOSTON — LaMelo Ball had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Charlotte past Boston.
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points, Miles Bridges scored 22 and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 for the Hornets, who won for the ninth time in 12 games.
Dennis Schröder paced Boston with 24 points. Jaylen Brown scored 21 and Al Horford had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Hawks 134, Timberwolves 122
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 23 of his 37 points in the third quarter, sparking Atlanta’s comeback against Minnesota.
Led by Young, who had 14 assists, the Hawks opened the second half with a 20-2 run after the Timberwolves led 73-61 at halftime. Minnesota’s biggest lead was 16 points in the first quarter.
Heat 104, Trail Blazers 92
MIAMI — Caleb Martin scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Miami beat Portland.
Max Strus scored 15 points for Miami, including a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining that put the Heat up 10. Dewayne Dedmon scored 12 for the Heat, who started the game without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro — then lost Jimmy Butler to a first-half ejection.
Bulls 117, Cavaliers 104
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and struggling Chicago closed out Cleveland with a 14-2 run.
The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference.
Bucks 126, Grizzlies 114
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 27 to lead Milwaukee past short-handed Memphis.
Memphis, which had won 12 of 13, was without two of its leading scorers in Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane.
Ja Morant had 33 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 29 for Memphis in the opener of a four-game road swing.
Spurs 118, Thunder 96
SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio made 15 3-pointers as it rolled past Oklahoma City.
It was Murray’s eighth triple-double of the season and 12th of his career.
Mavericks 102, Raptors 98
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 41 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 to play, and tied a season best with 14 rebounds as surging Dallas held off Toronto.
Rockets 116, Jazz 111
SALT LAKE CITY — Garrison Mathews scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to send Houston over struggling Utah.
Jae’sean Tate chipped in with 18 points and Eric Gordon scored 16. Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and eight assists, while Christian Wood added 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Pistons 133, Kings 131
SACRAMENTO — Cory Joseph made a 14-foot jumper with 25.9 seconds remaining to cap a game-ending 11-0 run that rallied the Detroit Pistons past the Sacramento Kings 133-131 on Wednesday night.
Saddiq Bey had 30 points and seven rebounds to help the Pistons (11-33) win their fourth in seven games. Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and nine rebounds.
Joseph, the former Kings guard who was dealt to the Pistons at the trade deadline last year, finished with 19 points and nine assists.
Terence Davis scored 14 of his career-high 35 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds but missed a 14-footer that bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer.
