Pistons 113, Magic 109
DETROIT — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit in a victory over Orlando.
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his NBA debut.
Wizards 114, Pacers 107
INDIANAPOLIS — Bradley Beal scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 as Washington led wire to wire and beat rebuilding Indiana.
Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards won their second straight season opener for the first time since 2004-05.
Bulls 116, Heat 108
MIAMI — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and short-handed Chicago beat Miami.
Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and Goran Dragic added 12 off the Chicago bench.
Raptors 108, Cavaliers 105
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and Toronto beat Cleveland.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Toronto outscored Cleveland 32-21 in the final period.
Hawks 117, Rockets 107
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray had 20 points and five steals to lead Atlanta past Houston.
Murray, acquired from San Antonio in the Hawks’ biggest move of the offseason, also dished out 11 assists. Trae Young had 23 points and 13 assists, teaming with Murray to give a glimpse of how a pair of star point guards can co-exist.
Pelicans 130, Nets 108
NEW YORK — Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft looked fully recovered and explosive after being sidelined with a broken right foot.
Ben Simmons also returned to action after a missed season but had the misfortune of having to cover Williamson for much of the brief time he was in the game.
Grizzlies 115, Knicks 112 (OT)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and Memphis beat New York in overtime.
Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points.
Hornets 129, Spurs 102
SAN ANTONIO — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six teammates scored in double figures in Charlotte’s win over San Antonio.
The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich.
T’wolves 115, Thunder 108
MINNEAPOLIS — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his debut with Minnesota in a victory over Oklahoma City.
D’Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a 16-point lead into a six-point deficit during the third quarter.
Jazz 123, Nuggets 102
SALT LAKE CITY — Colin Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and new-look Utah beat Denver.
New Jazz coach Will Hardy won his first game with a team that is rebuilding after trading cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Suns 107, Mavericks 105
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Damion Lee made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-105 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Lee — who signed with the Suns in the offseason after four seasons with Golden State — hit the contested 10-foot jumper, capping a big fourth quarter that included a pair of 3-pointers.
Trail Blazers 113, Kings 108
SACRAMENTO — Jerami Grant converted a three-point play with 50.4 seconds to play to give Portland the lead and the Trail Blazers spoiled Mike Brown’s coaching debut in Sacramento with a 113-108 win over the Kings on Wednesday night.
Grant scored 23 points to lead Portland and Anfernee Simons added 22. Damian Lillard scored 20 in his first game back from an abdominal injury that had sidelined him since January.
The Kings came into the season with optimism that the hiring of Brown could help end an NBA-record 16-season playoff drought.
