Magic 94, Mavericks 87
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and Orlando held Dallas star Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season.
Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or more in each of the Mavericks’ first nine games. He shot 9 for 29 overall and 2 of 11 from 3-point range.
Spencer Dinwiddle had 29 points for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 49-29.
Nuggets 122, Pacers 119
INDIANAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes to help Denver erase an 18-point deficit in the second half against Indiana.
Jokic was in foul trouble most of the night and sat from the 11:02 mark of the third quarter until early in the fourth with five fouls. But when the Nuggets needed him most, the two-time NBA MVP pulled them through.
Denver has won four straight and six of seven. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and tied a career best with 17 rebounds.
Trail Blazers 105, Hornets 95
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and Portland handed Charlotte its sixth straight loss.
Anfernee Simons scored 19 points and Shaedon Sharpe had 17 off the bench for the Trail Blazers. They shot 53.3% and rallied from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to improve to 3-1 on their six-game trip.
Celtics 128, Pistons 112
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists as Boston beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory.
Jaylen Brown had 30 points and seven rebounds. Sam Hauser added a career-high 24 points off the bench for the Celtics, led by 24 in the fourth quarter
Jaden Ivey had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost four of five. Saddiq Bey added 18 points and Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 17.
Cade Cunningham was 1 of 11 from the field and finished with a season-low four points. It was the first time this season he’s failed to reach double figures. He was averaging a team-best 21.4 points per game.
Raptors 116, Rockets 109
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to lead Toronto past Houston.
O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds for the Raptors. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as Toronto improved to 5-1 at home.
VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, going 7 for 16 from long range.
Nets 112, Knicks 85
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the New York Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Durant beat the Knicks for the 13th straight time, and he’s had triple-doubles in the last two. His rebounds and assists were both season highs, and his usual scoring extended a streak that is the longest since Jordan opened the 1988-89 season with 16 consecutive games of 25 points.
Jazz 125, Hawks 119
ATLANTA — Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and Utah recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat Atlanta.
Jordan Clarkson had 23 points, his fifth straight game with at least 20, to give the Western Conference-leading Jazz (10-3) their fourth straight win
The Jazz made 17 3-pointers, including six by Malik Beasley, who had 18 points, and six by Markkanen.
Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122, OT
SAN ANTONIO — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 32 points apiece as Memphis defeated San Antonio in overtime.
The Grizzlies handed the Spurs their fifth consecutive loss and won their seventh straight over San Antonio.
Dillon Brooks added 13 points and Steven Adams had 19 rebounds and seven points. In a back-and-forth game, Bane scored six straight points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to help force overtime.
Bucks 136, Thunder 132, 2OT
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists as Milwaukee outlasted Oklahoma City in double overtime.
The short-handed Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee and Jrue Holiday was sidelined with a sprained right ankle. Carter filled the scoring void by making 15 of 27 field goals, including 5 of 10 3-pointers.
Brook Lopez added 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Bucks, who were coming off their first loss this season after starting 9-0.
Pelicans 115, Bulls 111
CHICAGO — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans pulled out a victory over Chicago
Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and the Bulls committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left.
Suns 129, Timberwolves 117
MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 31 as Phoenix topped Minnesota.
Despite playing without Chris Paul (right heel soreness) and starting forward Cameron Johnson, the Suns led by 27 to rebound from a disappointing loss at Philadelphia two nights earlier.
Kings 127, Cavaliers 120
SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and Sacramento overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat Cleveland.
Mitchell scored 38 points on 16-of-28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. He began the game averaging 31.2 points per game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.