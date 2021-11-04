Celtics 92, Magic 79
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jaylen Brown scored 28 points and Boston used an 18-1 run at the start of the second half to rout Orlando.
Jayson Tatum added 14 points to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak and beat the Magic for a seventh consecutive time.
76ers 103, Bulls 98
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points and hit a crucial jumper late to lead Philadelphia over Chicago.
Georges Niang added 18 points to help the short-handed 76ers win their fourth in a row. In addition to Ben Simmons (personal reasons), who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring).
Nets 117, Hawks 108
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and led the spurt that broke open the game late in the third quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
Durant had 13 points in a 20-4 run to end the third that turned a tie game into a 16-point Nets lead going to the fourth. He added seven rebounds and five assists overall.
Pacers 111, Knicks 98
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 25 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, and had 13 rebounds in Indiana’s victory over New York.
Cavaliers 107, Trail Blazers 104
CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds in Cleveland’s victory over Portland
Portland star Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left. Lillard had 26 points and eight assists.
Raptors 109, Wizards 100
WASHINGTON — Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 33 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and Toronto beat Washington for its fifth straight victory.
Svi Mykhailiuk and Gary Trent Jr. each added 15 points for Toronto.
Grillies 108, Nuggets 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Memphis’ victory over Denver.
Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson had 16 points each. Bane’s 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining gave Memphis the lead for good in its second straight victory over the Nuggets.
Mavericks 109, Spurs 108
SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Luka Donic added 23 points and 12 rebounds and Dallas rallied past San Antonio.
Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 23 points for Dallas.
Dejounte Murray scored 23 points, and Devin Vassell had a season-high 21 for the Spurs. They have lost six of seven since a season-opening victory.
Warriors 114, Hornets 92
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole took the pressure off Stephen Curry with a season-best 31 points and the Golden State Warriors used one of their big third quarters of old to pull away and beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-92.
Kings 112, Pelicans 99
SACRAMENTO — Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter and Sacramento beat New Orleans.
Harrison Barnes added 23 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings stop a two-game skid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.