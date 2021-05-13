Hawks 120, Wizards 116
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks’ first playoff berth since 2017.
Atlanta came into the night tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and looking to solidify home-court advantage in the opening round.
Cavaliers 102, Celtics 94
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love scored a season-high 30 points, Collin Sexton added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 102-94 win in their home finale over Boston on Wednesday night, locking the Celtics into a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.
Nets 128, Spurs 116
NEW YORK — James Harden had 18 points and 11 assists in his return from an 18-game absence to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-116.
Coming off the bench in an NBA game for the first time since he won the league’s Sixth Man award for Oklahoma City in 2011-12.
Mavericks 125, Pelicans 107
DALLLAS — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 in his return from injury and Dallas beat New Orleans to take a big step toward avoiding the play-in tournament.
The Pelicans were eliminated from postseason contention while playing without four starters. Lonzo Ball was scratched with a strained right thumb, joining Zion Williamson (broken left hand), Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Steven Adams (sprained toe) on the sideline.
The Mavericks can clinch at least the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a win in either of their two remaining regular-season games against a pair of eliminated teams in Toronto and Minnesota.
Trail Blazers 105, Jazz 98
SALT LAKE CITY — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to help Portland beat NBA-leading Utah.
Carmelo Anthony added 18 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers have won five straight and nine of 10 to tie Dallas for the fifth position in the Western Conference.
Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points to lead Utah. Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds for the Jazz. The lost their second straight game, cutting their lead over Phoenix to 1 1/2 games.
Lakers 124, Rockets 122
LOS ANGELES — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.
The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining, but the Rockets scored nine straight points to go up by a point in the final minute. After a timeout, Kuzma was able to drive the lane and score the go-ahead points.
Houston had a final chance, but Kelly Olynyk had the ball stolen by Ben McLemore with 0.9 seconds remaining. Talen Horton-Tucker then hit the first free throw, but missed the second.
Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, and Andre Drummond added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso. James was ruled out for the sixth straight game due to a high right ankle sprain, while Davis (groin) and Caruso (foot) aggravated injuries during an overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.