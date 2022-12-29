Pistons 121, Magic 101
DETROIT — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak.
Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out.
Jalen Duren finished with seven points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who got 76 points from their bench.
Franz Wagner had 19 points for Orlando, which lost on back-to-back nights after winning eight of nine.
With 33 seconds left in the first half, Moritz Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Pistons bench as they chased a loose ball. With Wagner facing the players on the Detroit bench, every Orlando player in uniform raced to the spot.
Wizards 125, Suns 102
WASHINGTON — Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help Washington beat Phoenix in a meeting of depleted teams.
Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each had 22 points for Washington as three-time Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal sat out with hamstring soreness.
Nets 108, Hawks 107
ATLANTA — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Brooklyn beat Atlanta for its 10th straight victory.
The winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the Nets’ longest since they took 10 in a row in 2005-06. The 2002-03 team also won 10 straight. The franchise record is 14, set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.
Bulls 119, Bucks 113, OT
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and Chicago rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee in overtime.
The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA’s best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier.
Pelicans 119, Timberwolves 118
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44, and the Pelicans outlasted Minnesota for its fourth straight victory.
Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 points for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired in a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight.
Kings 127, Nuggets 126
SACRAMENTO — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126.
Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired.
Warriors 112, Jazz 107
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107. Ty Jerome hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:18 to play after his own steal, then made a key rebound to help set up Donte DiVincenzo’s 3 the next time down as Golden State got another big performance from the backups.
DiVincenzo scored 19 points and Jerome 17 with the Warriors completing a back-to-back minus starters Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Poole tied it at 94 on a 3 with 11:03 left.
Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and had seven 3-pointers and a season-best 16 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson’s 3 with 1:37 left made it a one-point game before Poole delivered moments later.
