Nuggets 118, Wizards 104
WASHINGTON — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 12 rebounds as Denver shook off a slow start and beat short-handed Washington.
Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 17 for the Western Conference leaders.
The Nuggets went 15 for 32 from 3-point range and finished 3-2 on their longest road trip of the season.
Warriors 127, Mavericks 125
DALLAS — Stephen Curry scored 20 points and assisted on Draymond Green’s tiebreaking three-point play late, and Golden State beat Dallas in a game with considerable playoff implications.
Luka Doncic had 30 points after missing five games with a left thigh strain, but the Mavericks dropped below .500 as they try to stay out of the Western Conference play-in tournament a year after losing to the Warriors in the West finals.
Pacers 118, Raptors 114
TORONTO — Rookie guard Andrew Nembhard had 25 points and 10 assists in his first NBA game back home in Canada, and Indiana beat Toronto to snap its home winning streak at seven. Myles Turner scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 15 and Buddy Hield had 13 for the Pacers, who swept the three-game season series between the teams.
Heat 127, Knicks 120
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler had 35 points, Tyler Herro scored 14 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and Miami moved closer to avoiding the play-in tournament by beating New York.
Herro made four 3-pointers in the fourth for the Heat, who led by 11 in the third, lost the lead briefly, then took it back for good with a 16-2 run midway through the final quarter.
Timberwolves 125, Hawks 124
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points in his long-awaited return from a strained right calf and Minnesota rallied past Atlanta.
Naz Reid added 26 points off the bench and Jaden McDaniels had 25 for the Timberwolves, who trailed by 10 with 7:18 remaining but used a 19-5 run to get back in the game.
Atlanta led 124-123 with 50.5 seconds left after a pair of free throws by Trae Young. Towns then hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to win it. He was back after missing 51 games for Minnesota, which had lost three of four and slid to ninth in the Western Conference.
Grizzlies 130, Rockets 125
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 17 points and five assists in his return from an NBA suspension, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with a season-high 37 points and 10 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Houston Rockets 130-125.
Desmond Bane had 20 points and Tyus Jones scored 14 for Memphis, with each adding seven assists.
Jalen Green had 32 points to lead the Rockets, while Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 31. Kevin Porter had his second career triple-double and first of the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Alperen Sengun scored 25 for Houston.
76ers 116, Bulls 91
CHICAGO — Tyrese Maxey scored 16 of his 21 points during Philadelphia’s dominant first half against Chicago.
De’Anthony Melton had 25 points and Tobias Harris finished with 20 as the 76ers earned a split of the four-game season series. Joel Embiid added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just more than 16 minutes of playing time.
Bucks 130, Spurs 94
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes as NBA-leading Milwaukee rolled against San Antonio.
The Bucks extended their Eastern Conference advantage to 2½ games over Boston as they prepare for a four-game road swing that includes a matchup Saturday with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets.Antetokounmpo rested the entire fourth quarter and watched the Bucks put the finishing touches on their most lopsided win of the season
Trail Blazers 127, Jazz 115
SALT LAKE CITY — Damian Lillard scored 30 points, rookie Shaedon Sharpe had a career-high 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 127-115 to stop a six-game losing streak.
Trendon Watford added a season-best 21 points for the Blazers. Portland used a 9-0 run, sparked by Kevin Knox III’s alley-oop layup midway through the fourth quarter, to pull away. Lillard capped the spurt with a layup to make it 113-100 with 5:51 to play, and the Jazz never got it back under single digits.
Lauri Markkanen had 40 points and 12 rebounds while Kris Dunn scored 15 off the bench for Utah, which had won four of five.
The Trail Blazers (32-40) won three of four against Utah (35-37) this season but are a long shot to make the play-in tournament as they are still three games behind the Jazz for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings.
