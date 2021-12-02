Hawks 114, Pacers 111
INDIANAPOLIS — Trae Young made two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the game to help Atlanta fend off Indiana.
Pacers rookie Chris Duarte came up with a steal late in the game, but was unable to convert a contested layup. Young was fouled and made the final two of his 33 points. Young also had 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Hawks.
Magic 108, Nuggets 103
ORLANDO, Fla. — Cole Anthony scored 24 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from an early 16-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 108-103 and end their seven-game losing streak.
The Magic took their first lead of the night at 106-103 when rookie Franz Wagner drilled a step-back 3-pointer with 1:45 to play.
Wizards 115, Timberwolves 107
WASHINGTON — Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added 19 to lift Washington over Minnesota.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to leave the game with 2:14 remaining after injuring himself on a dunk.
Cavaliers 111, Heat 85
MIAMI — Kevin Love scored 22 points to help Cleveland snap a 20-game losing streak in Miami.
Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Darius Garland finished with 16 points for the Cavaliers, who had not won on the Heat’s home court since Jan. 25, 2010. The Cavaliers also got a double-double from Evan Mobley with his 17-point, 11-rebound outing.
Celtics 88, 76ers 87
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, shaking off a hard fourth-quarter fall to lead to lead the Boston Celtics to a 88-87 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tatum scored 11 points in the fourth. Robert Williams III blocked Georges Niang’s shot at the buzzer to give the Celtics the victory.
Bucks 127, Hornets 125
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored on a driving layup with two seconds left to give Milwaukee a 127-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, the Bucks’ eighth consecutive victory.
Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks.
Mavericks 139, Pelicans 107
NEW ORLEANS — Luka Doncic scored 18 of his team-high 28 points in the first quarter and dished out 14 assists in 27 minutes to power Dallas over New Orleans.
Doncic went 7 of 8 from the floor in the Mavericks’ 41-point first quarter — their highest-scoring period of the season. Dallas shot 73% from the floor (16 of 22) in the period and finished 57 of 83 for the game (69%), their hottest shooting game of the season.
Rockets 114, Thunder 110
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jae’Sean Tate scored a career-high 32 points and added 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots, sparking a fourth-quarter rally to lead short-handed Houston Rockets over Oklahoma City. The Rockets won their fourth straight and the Thunder dropped their seventh in a row.
Oklahoma City led 81-73 at the end of three quarters before Houston started chipping away behind Tate and Armoni Brooks, who had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
