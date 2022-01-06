Hornets 140, Pistons 111
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a career-high nine of Charlotte’s franchise-record 24 3-pointers and the Hornets routed the Detroit Pistons 140-111.
76ers 116, Magic 106
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, Tobias Harris added 22 and Philadelphia beat Orlando.
The 76ers, who notched their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season, tied a season high with a fifth straight win overall. They beat Orlando for the second time this season and 10th straight overall.
Rockets 114, Wizards 111
WASHINGTON — Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to lift Houston past Washington.
Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood added 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Rockets snap an eight-game losing streak.
Spurs 99, Celtics 97
BOSTON — Gregg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 NBA games with the same team, and Dejounte Murray scored 22 points to lead San Antonio past Boston.
Devin Vassell and Derrick White each had 17 points to help the Spurs snap a four-game losing streak.
Nets 129, Pacers 121
INDIANAPOLIS — Kyrie Irving scored 22 points and sparked Brooklyn to a big rally in the second half of his season debut, Kevin Durant had 39 and the Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 129-121.
Irving is ineligible to play home games because he is not vaccinated as mandated in New York City, and the Nets had decided against allowing him to just play road games for most of the season.
Mavericks 99, Warriors 82
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dallas celebrated before a ceremony to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s number by beating cold-shooting Stephen Curry and Golden State.
The Mavericks knew the night belonged to their franchise icon, and that Nowitzki’s No. 41 wasn’t going to the rafters until after they played the team with the NBA’s best record coming in.
Raptors 117, Bucks 111
MILWAUKEE — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. had 22 apiece and Toronto beat short-handed Milwaukee.
Fred VanVleet added 19 points for the Raptors. They improved to 18-17 and overcame Milwaukee’s hot-shooting first half and late rally.
Timberwolves 98, Thunder 90
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 16 rebounds, while D’Angelo Russell struggled on 3-of-12 shooting in their return to the lineup for Minnesota in a victory over Oklahoma City.
Anthony Edwards scored 22 points for Minnesota.
Jazz 115, Nuggets 109
DENVER — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 36 points and the Utah Jazz stretched their road winning streak to 10 games by beating the Denver Nuggets 115-109.
Rudy Gay had 18 points and Donovan Mitchell added 17 for the Jazz, who have not lost on the road since a 107-100 setback at Orlando on Nov. 7.
Heat 115, Trail Blazers 109
PORTLAND, Ore. — Max Strus had 25 points and the Miami Heat snapped a two-game losing streak with a 115-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers despite the absence of Jimmy Butler.
Miami also overcame the first-half ejection of Kyle Lowry, which left the already short-handed Heat with nine players for the rest of the game.
Hawks 108, Kings 102
SACRAMENTO — Kevin Huerter scored five of his 25 points in the final 38 seconds and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks held off the Sacramento Kings 108-102 on Wednesday night.
Huerter added 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, helping the Hawks to their third win in nine games. Clint Capella added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and six of Atlanta’s eight players scored in double figures. Cam Reddish had 18 points.
