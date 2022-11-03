Wizards 121, 76ers 111

PHILADELPHIA — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence for a victory over the 76ers.

