Hawks 122, Wizards 120
WASHINGTON — De’Andre Hunter’s three-point play with 1:07 remaining put Atlanta ahead to stay, and the Hawks held off Washington despite a career-high 43 points by Kristaps Porzingis.
The teams will finish the two-game set in Washington on Friday night.
After Hunter put the Hawks up 117-114, Bradley Beal made just one of two free throws with 52.7 seconds left for Washington. Beal then stole the ball from Trae Young but couldn’t convert on the break, and Hunter’s two free throws pushed the lead to four.
Then Beal was called for traveling, one of several mistakes he made in the fourth quarter as the focus of the offense shifted toward him and away from Porzingis.
Porzingis made all five of his shot attempts in the fourth — including four 3-pointers — but his last-second 3 only cut the final deficit to two. He finished 17 of 22 from the field, 7 of 10 beyond the arc.
Young led Atlanta with 28 points and 10 assists. He shot 11 of 14 from the field.
Cavaliers 104, Heat 100
MIAMI — Darius Garland scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and Cleveland assured itself of a second consecutive winning season with a victory over Miami.
Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland. Evan Mobley also scored 15 points, and Isaac Okoro had 13.
The Cavaliers (42-26) are now two wins away from matching last season’s win total, with 14 games left.
Jimmy Butler had 28 points for Miami (35-32), which got 22 from Tyler Herro and 17 from Bam Adebayo.
Herro made a 3-pointer with 20.1 seconds left to get Miami within two, but the Heat — who committed a season-high 24 turnovers, leading to 29 Cleveland points — got no closer the rest of the way.
The teams play again in Miami on Friday.
Kevin Love scored eight points for Miami, facing Cleveland for the first time since Nov. 13, 2013, when he was with Minnesota. Love had an immediate impact against his former club, getting Miami’s first two field goals and drawing two offensive fouls in the first 3:53.
Pelicans 113, Mavericks 106
NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 13 of his 32 points in the final four minutes and New Orleans held off Dallas.
Dallas star guard Luka Doncic left in the third because of a strained left thigh after scoring 15 points. The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram left late in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle after scoring 12 points.
Kyrie Irving had 27 points for Dallas.
Celtics 115, Trail Blazers 93
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115-93 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Tatum had his 36th game this season with 30 or more points to help the Celtics avoid their first four-game losing streak.
Derrick White added 21 points and five assists. Al Horford finished with 17 points, six rebounds and assists. The Celtics played without big man Robert Williams for the third straight game as he recovers from a strained left hamstring.
Damian Lillard had 27 points and eight assists for Portland.
Bulls 117, Nuggets 96
DENVER — Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 15 rebounds, Zach LaVine scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting and Chicago beat Denver.
Chicago moved within a game of Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, with 16 games left in the regular season.
Nikola Jokic led Western Conference-leading Denver with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Suns 132, Thunder 101
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 44 points, Terrence Ross added 24 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 on Wednesday night after losing Kevin Durant to an ankle injury during pregame warmups.
Phoenix has won four straight games, but that was almost an afterthought following Durant’s injury.
The game was supposed to be the home debut with his new team. A 13-time All-Star, Durant was added in a blockbuster trade deadline deal with Brooklyn and the Footprint Center was buzzing in anticipation.
But he rolled his left ankle while driving to the basket as he prepared to play. The 6-foot-10 forward immediately hopped up and was walking, but several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that he would miss the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.