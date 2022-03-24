Pistons 122, Hawks 101
DETROIT — Jeremi Grant scored 21 points and slumping Detroit routed Atlanta in its biggest margin of victory of the season.
Cade Cunningham added 17 points and eight assists for Detroit. The Pistons led by 29 points while winning for the second time in eight games.
Knicks 121, Hornets 105
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RJ Barrett scored 30 points and New York made 20 3-pointers to beat Charlotte, snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak.
Obi Toppin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Alec Bunks added 17 points for the Knicks, They have won three of five. Playing without Julius Randle, who sat out with right quadriceps tendon soreness, the Knicks shot 20 of 45 from beyond the arc.
Kings 110, Pacers 109
INDIANAPOLIS — Damian Jones’ tip-in with less than a second left lifted Sacramento past Indiana.
Trey Lyles missed a 3-pointer and Jones tipped in the rebound with 0.2 seconds remaining.
Grizzlies 132, Nets 120
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, including nine straight as Memphis rebuilt its lead in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzlies beat Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn.
Irving scored 43 points and Kevin Durant had 35 points and 11 rebounds.
Warriors 118, Heat 104
MIAMI — Jordan Poole scored 30 points and short-handed Golden State scored the first 19 points of the second half and beat Miami.
Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins each scored 22 points for the Warriors. The Warriors were already without Stephen Curry because of a sprained left foot and Andre Iguodala with low back tightness, plus gave Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr. and Klay Thompson the night off for injury management.
Celtics 125, Jazz 97
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 26 points during Boston’s nearly perfect first quarter to help the Celtics roll to a 125-97 victory over the Utah Jazz. Jaylen Brown also had 26 points, and Marcus Smart had a career-high 13 assists. Boston won its fifth straight victory to improve its chances for one of the Eastern Conference’s top four seeds.
Thunder 119, Magic 102
OKLAHOMA CITY — Theo Maledon scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma City beat Orlando to snap a 10-game skid.
Tre Mann and Isaiah Roby each scored 21 for the Thunder in a matchup between two of the NBA’s worst teams.
Suns 125, Timberwolves 116
MINNEAPOLIS — Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, Devin Booker had 22 of his 28 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns surged past the trash-talking Minnesota Timberwolves 125-116 on Wednesday night.
Landry Shamet scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the rally and bring the NBA-leading Suns within one win — or Memphis loss — of wrapping up homecourt advantage for the entire playoffs.
Mavericks 110, Rockets 91
DALLAS — Jalen Brunson scored 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 with Luka Doncic resting a sore right ankle and Dallas overwhelmed Houston in the second half. Dallas pulled even with Utah at 45-28 for the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz, who lost 125-97 at Boston, hold the tiebreaker over the Mavericks. They play Sunday in Dallas.
Spurs 133, Trail Blazers 96
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dejounte Murray had 28 points before sitting for the final quarter and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Portland Trail Blazers 133-96. Keldon Johnson added 26 points for the Spurs, who are still in the mix for a play-in game in the Western Conference with three wins in their last five games.
The Spurs are 11th in the Western Conference, 1 1/2 games behind of New Orleans for the final play-in spot. They finished with 19 3-pointers, matching their season high and just one shy of the franchise record.
