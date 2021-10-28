Hornets 120, Magic 111
ORLANDO, Fla. — Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and Charlotte beat Orlando for its fourth victory in five games.
Bridges, who scored 30 or more points for the third time in four games, hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to put the game away. The Hornets’ only loss came in overtime against Boston on Monday night.
Hawks 102, Pelicans 99
NEW ORLEANS — Trae Young scored 31 points and Atlanta had 21 offensive rebounds to hold off New Orleans.
John Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Hawks improve to 3-1. De’Andre Hunter scored 13 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12.
Raptors 118, Pacers 100
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points and Toronto won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating Indiana.
Heat 106, Nets 93
NEW YORK — Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.
Wizards 116, Celtics 107
BOSTON — Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds in Washington’s victory over Boston.
Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points, and Bradley Beal had 17 for the Wizards. They have opened the season 3-1.
Timberwolves 113, Bucks 108
MILWAUKEE — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25 and Minnesota held off the short-handed Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks. They were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.
Trail Blazers 116, Grizzlies 96
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 25 points, Damian Lillard added 20 and Portland beat Memphis, holding Ja Morant to a season-low 17 points.
Anfernee Simons had 17 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers.
Kings 110, Suns 107
PHOENIX — Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer over Devin Booker at the buzzer to lift Sacramento over stunned Phoenix.
The Kings led 13 points in the fourth quarter before the Suns rallied. Booker found Mikal Bridges for an alley-oop dunk with 34 seconds remaining to tie it at 107.
Phoenix got a defensive stop on the next possession, but Booker’s difficult 18-foot jumper with 4.1 seconds left was off the mark. Sacramento grabbed the rebound and called a timeout to set up the winning basket.
