Heat 138, Grizzlies 119
MIAMI — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points, Tyler Herro added 24 and Miami enjoyed a rare easy victory, beating Memphis.
Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Max Strus had 12, Caleb Martin 11 and Kevin Love and Gabe Vincent each had 10. The Heat set a season high for points.
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 for Memphis.
76ers 118, Cavaliers 109
CLEVELAND — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 18 rebounds and played the final 4:12 after initially being called for his sixth foul, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 118-109 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
James Harden added 28 points and Tyrese Maxey had 23 for the Sixers. They were up 108-101 when Embiid was whistled for an offensive charge on Evan Mobley while making a jumper.
As Cleveland fans began to celebrate Embiid’s apparent disqualification, Sixers coach Doc Rivers immediately challenged the call, which was overturned after a replay review and the superstar was allowed to stay on the floor.
With Embiid in foul trouble, the Cavs attacked the rim and closed to 110-107 before Maxey drained a 3-pointer and the 76ers made five straight free throws in the final 51 seconds to close it out.
Celtics 104, Timberwolves 102
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaylen Brown scored 35 points, Jayson Tatum added 22 and Boston held on to beat Minnesota.
Malcolm Brogdon added 12 points off the bench for Boston, which overcame a tough shooting night to win for the third time in four games.
Anthony Edwards had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost three of four.
Kings 117, Bulls 114
CHICAGO — De’Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to lift Sacramento past Chicago.
Fox scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers.
Domantas Sabonis had his second straight triple-double and 11th of the season — finishing with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists — and Sacramento roared back in the second half with hot 3-point shooting.
Mavericks 137, Spurs 128, OT
SAN ANTONIO — Christian Wood had 27 points and 13 rebounds and Dallas overcame a series of blunders at the end regulation to beat San Antonio in overtime without injured All-Stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Dwight Powell and Jaden Hardy had 22 points each and Josh Green added 21 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game skid.
Keldon Johnson had 27 points to lead the short-handed Spurs.
