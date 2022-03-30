Bulls 107, Wizards 94
WASHINGTON — DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and Chicago beat Washington.
Nikola Vucevic scored 27 points for Chicago, which is trying to stay in the top six in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in round of the postseason. The Bulls (44-32) took a half-game lead over Toronto (43-32) for fifth place in the East.
Bucks 118, 76ers 116
PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.
Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.
James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Heat.
Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks. The last block was the most important as he swatted away Embiid’s layup attempt with 1.6 seconds left.
Nets 130, Pistons 123
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 41 points and Brooklyn rallied past Detroit.
Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance.Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.
