Heat 100, Pistons 92
DETROIT — Tyler Herro had 31 points and eight rebounds as Miami rallied to beat Detroit.
Miami (12-6) outscored the Pistons 27-6 in the first 8:17 of the fourth quarter to turn a nine-point deficit into a 12-point lead.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Heat, who won for the fifth time in six games. Kyle Lowry had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Jerami Grant had 21 points and seven rebounds for Detroit (4-13), which went 1-4 on its homestand. The Pistons played without center Isaiah Stewart, who served the first of a two-game suspension for Sunday’s altercation with Lakers star LeBron James.
The Pistons led 53-47 at halftime, and Miami couldn’t put together a significant run in the third quarter. Hamadou Diallo’s layup with 0.2 seconds left in the period gave Detroit a 76-67 advantage going into the fourth.
Herro’s back-to-back 3-pointers cut the deficit to 77-74, and Pistons coach Dwane Casey called timeout with 9:58 to play.
Trail Blazers 119, Nuggets 100
PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the depleted Denver Nuggets their fifth straight loss, 119-100.
Damian Lillard had 25 points and five assists to help the Blazers to their fourth consecutive win and ninth in a row at home.
Jeff Green led Denver with 24 points.
The defining run of the game came late in the second quarter. After the Nuggets took a 49-48 lead with 3:35 left, Portland seized control. The Trail Blazers unleashed an 18-3 spurt to close the first half, sparked by four 3-pointers from Lillard and capped by a buzzer-beating layup by McCollum, giving them a 64-52 lead at halftime.
From that point on, the smallest Blazers lead was eight points.
The Nuggets also lost yet another player to injury. Denver forward PJ Dozier fell to the floor with a left knee injury in the first quarter and had to be helped to the locker room by teammates. He did not return.
