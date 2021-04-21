Nets 134, Pelicans 129
NEW ORLEANS — Kyrie Irving capped a 32-point performance with a tough turnaround jumper, a driving layup through converging defenders and four free throws in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets held on for a 134-129 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.
Joe Harris also hit a pair of late free throws to cap his 24-point night for the Nets, who won despite being without both Kevin Durant and James Harden.
Brooklyn coach Steve Nash twice commanded the Nets to foul Pelicans ball-handlers coming across halfcourt in the final seconds rather than allow New Orleans to set up potential game-tying 3-point shots.
Knicks 109, Hornets 97
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points in the third quarter and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.
Barrett’s offense and the Knicks’ defense changed the game after the Hornets scored 66 points in the first half. New York held Charlotte to just 31 after halftime.
Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley each scored 17 points off the bench for the Knicks. who moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They are on their longest winning streak since winning eight straight in March 2014.
Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock each had 16 points.
Hawks 112, Magic 96
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 25 points, Lou Williams added 22 in his best game since returning to Atlanta and the surging Hawks pulled away in the final period for a 112-96 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
The Hawks began the day clinging to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, which would mean home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Atlanta won for the fifth time in six games to move a step closer to locking up its first postseason berth since 2017.
Clippers 113, Trail Blazers 112
PORTLAND, Ore. — Paul George had 33 points, including two free throws with 4.8 seconds left that gave Los Angeles a victory over Portland.
George also had 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, playing without Kawhi Leonard. It was the Clippers’ sixth straight win over the Blazers.
CJ McCollum had 28 points but missed a pullup jumper at the final buzzer for Portland, which didn’t have Damian Lillard for the game. Norman Powell added 23 points.
Timberwolves 134, Kings 120
SACRAMENTO— Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and Minnesota pulled away over the final five minutes and thumped Sacramento.
Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell added 28 points apiece to help the Timberwolves beat the Kings for the second time this season and the first time in front of fans at Golden 1 Center. About 1,600 front-line workers sat alongside cardboard cutouts after California eased its COVID-19 restrictions eased earlier this month.
