Nuggets 117, Hornets 112
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 117-112 to snap a two-game slide.
Timberwolves 119, Pistons 100
DETROIT — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the undermanned Detroit Pistons 119-100 in a game with significant lottery implications.
Heat 129, Celtics 121
BOSTON — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.
Nets 115, Bulls 107
CHICAGO — Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists, and Brooklyn beat Chicago despite Zach LaVine’s 41 points.
Grizzlies 133, Mavericks 104
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104.
Pacers 103, 76ers 94
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had his ninth triple-double of the season and Caris LeVert added 24 points to help Indiana rally past Philadelphia, ending the 76ers’ eight-game winning streak.
Sabonis finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists as Indiana won for the third time in four games and clinched a spot in the play-in round.
Philadelphia’s season-best winning streak was snapped and it prevented the 76ers from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2000-01. A win or losses by the Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets would have wrapped it up.
Bucks 114, Magic 102
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and Milwaukee kept up its chase of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory over Orlando.
The Bucks (44-25) remained a game behind Brooklyn (45-24) for the second spot in the East. The Nets defeated Chicago 115-107 on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee, which holds the tiebreaker over the Nets, plays two of its final three games on the road, while Brooklyn finishes with three at home. Brooklyn is two games behind Philadelphia, which lost at Indiana.
Lakers 101, Knicks 99, OT
LOS ANGELES — Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers improved their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and prevented the New York Knicks from clinching a postseason berth with a 101-99 victory Tuesday night.
The Knicks trailed 98-93 with 1:56 remaining, but scored six straight points to grab the lead, including Julius Randle's 3-pointer with 1:11 left. In a game that saw 23 lead changes, Horton-Tucker came up with the big shot when the Lakers needed it most. He scored seven of his 13 points in overtime.
Kyle Kuzma, who missed Sunday’s game due to lower back tightness, led the Lakers with 23 points and Anthony Davis scored 20.
Los Angeles (39-30) is one game behind Portland and Dallas for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season.
Kings 122, Thunder 106
SACRAMENTO— Terence Davis matched his season high with 27 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-106 on Tuesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Delon Wright added 21 points and eight assists for the Kings. Richaun Holmes had 13 points and seven rebounds. Maurice Harkless scored 15 points.
Sacramento (31-38) has won five of six to close within 2 ½ games of San Antonio (33-35) for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. To get in, the Kings must win their final three games and get help from other teams to leapfrog the Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.
Warriors 122, Suns 116
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night.
Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two wins in as many nights against two top teams in the Western Conference.
