Warriors 105, Knicks 96
NEW YORK — Stephen Curry became the NBA’s career leader for 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks. Curry made his 2,974th 3-pointer with 7:33 left in the first quarter, followed by a lengthy celebration.
Nets 131, Raptors 129
NEW YORK — Patty Mills made a 3 to force overtime, Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 131-129.
Suns 111, Trail Blazers 107
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 13 rebounds in his return from a non-COVID-19 illness, and Phoenix held off Portland 111-107 in overtime.
Detroit at Chicago, ppd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.