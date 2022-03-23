Magic 94, Warriors 90
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner made three free throws with 12.2 seconds left and dunked on an inbounds play for the final points, leading Orlando over Golden State.
Mo Bamba’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds left gave the Magic an 89-88 lead. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 19 points and Wagner had 18.
Hawks 117, Knicks 111
NEW YORK — Trae Young had 45 points and eight assists in his first game at Madison Square Garden since last season’s playoffs, leading a late surge that sent Atlanta past New York.
Picking up right where he left off last spring, Young made seven 3-pointers, including one that tied the game at 105 with 2:54 to play. He then set up Bogdan Bogdanovic for a go-ahead 3 and followed another by De’Andre Hunter by leaving Taj Gibson behind off the dribble and knocking down a jumper to cap an 11-0 spurt and make it 113-105 with 1:04 left.
Bucks 126, Bulls 98
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 17 rebounds in his return to the lineup and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their recent mastery of the Chicago Bulls with a 126-98 blowout Tuesday night.
Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee played without All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who was dealing with a sore left wrist.
Jrue Holiday had a game-high 27 points to go along with seven assists as the Bucks won for the 15th time in their last 16 meetings with the Bulls.
