Bucks 118, 76ers 109
PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 118-109.
Bobby Portis added 19 points for the NBA champions, who played a day after celebrating the franchise’s first title in 50 years with a trip to the White House.
Jazz 110, Hawks 98
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 110-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson added 16 points apiece for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert grabbed 14 rebounds. Utah shot 51% from the field to beat Atlanta for the second time in five days.
Kevin Huerter scored 28 points and Trae Young added 27 for the Hawks. Cam Reddish had 16 points.
Clint Capela finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta lost despite shooting 51% from 3-point range.
The Jazz scored baskets on seven straight possessions at one point in the second quarter and shot 12 of 18 from the field during the period to break open a close game.
Mitchell and Mike Conley bookended an 8-0 spurt with 3-pointers to give the Jazz a 62-45 lead heading into the final minute before halftime.
Atlanta nearly erased the deficit entirely with an 11-2 run to open the third quarter. John Collins, Huerter, and Young hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions to punctuate the spurt and trim Utah’s lead to 64-61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.