Grizzlies 125, Wizards 111
WASHINGTON — Ja Morant had 35 points and 10 assists, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks each added 20 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Washington Wizards 125-111.
Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Memphis, which has won back-to-back road games for the first time since winning four in a row away as part of a seven-game win streak from Jan. 8 to Feb. 1.
After a dominant second quarter, the Grizzlies led by double digits for all but 44 seconds of the second half to follow a 133-84 victory at Houston with another comfortable win.
Hawks 94, Heat 80
MIAMI — Trae Young scored 18 points, including 13 straight for his team in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks snapped Miami’s six-game winning streak by beating the Heat 94-80 on Tuesday night.
John Collins scored 17 for Atlanta, which lost at Miami on Sunday and fired coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday. Kevin Huerter scored 16 for the Hawks and Clint Capela had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 14 for Miami, which missed a chance to get over .500 for the first time this season. Bam Adebayo scored 11 for the Heat, who shot 37%.
Spurs 119, Knicks 83
SAN ANTONIO — Trey Lyles scored a season-high 18 points, Dejounte Murray added 17 and San Antonio used a balanced effort to end New York's three-game winning streak.
San Antonio had eight players score at least eight points, with Patty Mills and Luka Samanic each adding 14 points in the Spurs’ seventh straight home victory over New York.
Immanuel Quickley led New York with 26 points. RJ Barrett added 15 and All-Star Julius Randle had 14.
The Knicks had won seven of nine entering Tuesday’s game, but were never able to find a consistent rhythm against the Spurs.
Nuggets 128, Bucks 97
MILWAUKEE — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career, and Denver trounced Milwaukee to snap the Bucks’ five-game winning streak.
Jamal Murray added 24 points as the Nuggets earned their third straight victory and showed no signs of wear one night after winning 118-112 at Chicago. Denver handed Milwaukee its most lopsided loss of the year and shot 55.8%, the highest field-goal percentage by any Bucks opponent this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee as the Bucks finished an eight-game homestand in which they went 5-3. Khris Middleton added 20 points.
Antetokounmpo had his string of four straight games with at least 35 points end. The reigning two-time MVP was one off the team record owned by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored at least 35 points in five straight games on two separate occasions during the 1972-73 season.
Suns 114, L.A. Lakers 104
LOS ANGELES — Dario Šarić scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges added 19 and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker's ejection for a 114-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
Booker scored 17 points before getting ejected for arguing with 7:10 left in the third quarter. The Suns (23-11) still took charge down the stretch and cruised to their 15th victory in 18 games while also moving past the defending champions (24-12) into second place in the Western Conference by winning percentage.
