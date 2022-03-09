Nets 132, Hornets 121
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyrie Irving hit nine 3-pointers and scored a season-high 50 points, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game skid with a 132-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
Irving became one of 22 players in NBA history with five 50-point games, according to Basketball Reference. His career high is 57 points on March, 12, 2015, while with the Cleveland Cavaliers in an overtime win against San Antonio.
Cavaliers 127, Pacers 124
INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Garland had 41 points and 13 assists and hit a decisive pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to lead Cleveland past Indiana.
The Pacers went ahead 124-122 with 40 seconds remaining when Malcolm Brogdon was credited with a basket after Evan Mobley was called for goaltending. Mobley then tied the game on a putback before Garland put the Cavs ahead with his free throws.
Suns 102, Magic 99
ORLANDO, Fla. — DeAndre Ayton and Landry Shamet scored 21 points each, and Mikal Bridges blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds to help Phoenix hold off Orlando.
After Cameron Payne’s two free throws put the Suns up by three with 6.9 seconds left, Orlando’s Franz Wagner put up a 3-pointer that Bridges deflected.
Ayton had 19 rebounds and scored the Suns’ final two baskets, including a putback with 1:31 left after Orlando had taken a 98-97 lead. Payne finished with 18 points and 12 assists.
Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane added 22 points apiece as Memphis built an early lead and routed New Orleans.
The win solidified Memphis’ hold on second place in the Western Conference as the Grizzlies won for the second time in three games. Ziaire Williams finished with 16 points for Memphis.
Bucks 142, Thunder 115
OKLAHOMA CITY — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points and Milwaukee defeated Oklahoma City for its fifth straight win.
Antetokounmpo made 13 of 19 shots and had seven rebounds and seven assists.
Khris Middleton had 25 points and nine assists, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who scored a season-high point total and shot 53% (53 for 100) from the field.
