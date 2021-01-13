76ers 137, Heat 134, OT
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 45 points and 16 rebounds, Dakota Mathias’ only basket of the game was a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on to beat the undermanned Miami Heat 137-134 in overtime.
Embiid had one of the great games of his career and carried the Sixers with a perfect third quarter and clutch buckets in OT to put them on the brink of victory.
It was little-known Mathias with the stunner that won it. Mathias, who went undrafted in 2018 and signed this season with the Sixers as a two-day G League player, got the ball from the top of the arc and buried it for the 134-132 lead.
Nets 122, Nuggets 116
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 18 down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116.
Brown scored 16 points, including the tying and go-ahead baskets down the stretch. Durant followed with Brooklyn’s next six points, including a 3-pointer that essentially put it away at 120-113 with 27 seconds to play.
Jazz 117, Cavaliers 87
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and the Utah Jazz rolled to a 117-87 win over the injury-depleted Cleveland Cavaliers, wrapping up their six-game road trip.
The Jazz are headed home with a victory, albeit a little earlier than expected. Utah was scheduled to play Wednesday at Washington, but the NBA postponed the game because the Wizards do not have the minimum eight available players.
Spurs 112, Thunder 102
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points and San Antonio finished a five-game trip with four wins.
Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the Spurs, who won their 2,200th game since joining the NBA in 1976. The Spurs committed a season-low four turnovers.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 20 points while Hamidou Diallo scored 16. The Thunder are 0-4 this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena but 5-1 on the road. Oklahoma City’s next three games are at home.
Pacers 104, Warriors 95
SAN FRANCISCO — Myles Turner made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 to play and scored 22 points as Indiana stymied Golden State.
The Pacers kept Stephen Curry in check by regularly playing him with a tough box-and-1 defense, though the two-time MVP still had 20 points.
Justin Holiday also hit a key 3 late to help Indiana bounce back from a loss at Sacramento a night earlier.
Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points as the Warriors concluded a 4-3 homestand, their longest of the season. Wiggins also blocked a career-best five shots.
Turner had 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Pacers.
