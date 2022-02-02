Pelicans 111, Pistons 101
DETROIT — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and New Orleans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Detroit. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 14 of New Orleans’ 54 bench points, as the Pelicans ended a four-game losing streak.
Raptors 110, Heat 106
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto won its third straight game, beating Miami.
Trent matched DeMar DeRozan’s franchise record and extended his personal career best by reaching 30 points for the fifth consecutive game.
Bucks 112, Wizards 98
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as Milwaukee handed Washington its sixth straight loss. The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal due to a sprained left wrist. The Wizards had announced Monday that Beal would miss at least the rest of this trip, which ends Wednesday at Philadelphia.
Timberwolves 130, Nuggets 115
MINNEAPOLIS — Jarred Vanderbilt scored 18 points against his former team, Taurean Prince had 23 and Minnesota’s bench led the way in a victory over Denver. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored Denver’s 68-49.
Bulls 126, Magic 115
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and Chicago beat Orlando.
DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter.
Warriors 124, Spurs 120
SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Poole had 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 for their seventh straight victory.
Golden State rallied from a 17-point deficit despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back.
Suns 121, Nets 111
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 27 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets.
The Suns (41-9) continued their best start to a season in franchise history and have two double-digit winning streaks this season.
