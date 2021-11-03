Bucks 117, Pistons 89
DETROIT— Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s rout of Detroit.
The Bucks, who ended a three-game losing streak, also got 16 points from Pat Connaughton and reserve Jordan Nwora.
Jerami Grant led the Pistons (1-6) with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13.
Heat 125, Mavericks 110
DALLAS — Four Miami Heat players had 22 or more points in holding off a late Dallas rally to beat the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday night.
Tyler Herro scored 25 points off the bench, 15 alone in the second quarter when the Heat outscored the Mavericks 46-32 to take a 70-62 halftime lead. Jimmy Butler added 23 points, Kyle Lowry had 22 and Bam Adebayo scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Luka Doncic scored a season-high 33 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games.
Jazz 119, Kings 113
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and Mike Conley add a season-best 30 points, lifting Utah over Sacramento.
Conley scored 13, including three 3s, in the fourth quarter, and Rudy Gobert made six clutch free throws down the stretch to move Utah to 7-1 on the season. Gobert had 12 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Kings kept hanging around and cut the lead to 115-113 on Harrison Barnes’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining.
Suns 112, Pelicans 100
PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Chris Paul added 14 points and 18 assists and Phoenix rallied to beat New Orleans.
Paul is now third in NBA history with 10,346 career assists, passing both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. The 36-year-old shook off a slow start with a vintage performance in the second half, when he scored all of his points and dished 10 assists.
The Suns improved to 3-3 this season. The Pelicans fell to 1-7.
Little-used reserve Frank Kaminsky added 17 points and four steals, and JaVale McGee had 18 points and five rebounds. The two big men were particularly good as the Suns regained control of the game in the second half.
Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 16 points and eight rebounds before the break. He finished with a team-high 23 points.
