76ers 117, Pelicans 107
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 12 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia pulled away from short-handed New Orleans.
Tobias Harris added 33 points for the 76ers, who opened a five-game homestand by winning their 12th of the last 15.
Raptors 125, Hornets 113
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career high with 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-best 32 and Toronto never trailed against Charlotte.
OG Anunoby scored 24 points, Chris Boucher had 12, Malachi Flynn 11 and Dalano Banton 10 as the short-handed Raptors overcame the absences of starters Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.
Celtics 128, Kings 75
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 10 rebounds before both rested the entire fourth quarter as Boston routed Sacramento.
Robert Williams finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Celtics, who got off to a torrid start and never let up on the Kings.
Spurs 134, Rockets 104
HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 10 assists, Jacob Poeltl had 18 points and nine rebounds, and both sat out the fourth quarter as San Antonio coasted past Houston.
Nuggets 110, Pistons 105
DETROIT — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and Denver beat Detroit. Monte Morris made four free throws in the final 11.5 seconds to clinch the game, while Jeff Green added 20 points for the Nuggets in the second game between the teams in three nights. Denver won 117-111 at home on Sunday.
Warriors 130, Mavericks 92
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put on a show in the fourth and scored 22 points, and the Golden State Warriors routed Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 130-92.
It was a tough night for Dallas seeing Tim Hardaway Jr. go down with a broken fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.
Timberwolves 109, Trail Blazers 107
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anthony Edwards scored 40 points and D’Angelo Russell got the winning basket for Minnesota on a goaltending call against Portland’s Anthony Simmons with 2.9 seconds left.
Russell finished with 22 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 and surpassed their win total from last season (23-49).
Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double, longest streak of his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.