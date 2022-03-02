Raptors 109, Nets 108
TORONTO — Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat Brooklyn for their second win over the struggling Nets in two days.
Pascal Siakam fouled out with 18 points and Malachi Flynn scored 15 for the Raptors, who were coming off a 133-97 victory in Brooklyn on Monday.
James Johnson scored 19 points, Seth Curry had 18 and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 for the Nets.
Celtics 107, Hawks 98
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help Boston rally in the second half and beat Atlanta.
Derrick White and Grant Williams each added 18 points off the bench. Marcus Smart finished with 16 points and four assists.
Trae Young had 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 for the Hawks, who have lost two of three.
Timberwolves 129, Warriors 114
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota, which had its offense humming inside and out in a victory over sputtering Golden State in a potential playoff series preview.
D’Angelo Russell pitched in 22 points, and Malik Beasley added 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range for Minnesota. The Timberwolves owned a 54-42 edge in points in the paint, too, with the banged-up Warriors mostly out of answers for slowing Towns down around the basket.
Stephen Curry led Golden State with 34 points, but the league’s career leader in 3-point shooting went just 5 for 16 from long range with several of his heaves way off the mark.
Wizards 116, Pistons 113
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and Thomas Bryant added 16, and Washington Wizards won its 14th straight home meeting with Detroit.
It’s the longest home winning streak against any team in franchise history. The Wizards pulled within a game of idle Charlotte for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points for Detroit, which had a chance to tie on its final possession.
Saddiq Bey missed from the perimeter, and after an offensive rebound, Killian Hayes missed a 3-pointer.
